Digicel Group Appoints Jean-Yves Charlier as Executive Vice Chairman

KINGSTON, Jamaica, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jean Yves Charlier has been appointed Executive Vice Chairman of Digicel Group, reflecting his more active involvement in Digicel since joining the Board last August.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737804/Digicel_Logo.jpg )



In his enhanced role, Jean-Yves will support the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Digicel's leadership team. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of VEON (formerly Vimpelcom), Chairman and Chief Executive of SFR, France and was also Chief Executive at COLT Telecom.

Welcoming his appointment, Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said: "Jean Yves brings a wealth of experience driving digital transformation in global telecoms environments. We are excited by the energy he has brought to the business since joining the Board and by the insight and capability that he brings to our Board and leadership team."

Commenting on his appointment as Executive Vice Chairman of Digicel Group, Jean-Yves Charlier, said: "I look forward to bringing my experience to bear and to working closely with the Board and leadership team to accelerate Digicel's global transformation programme with a goal of ensuring that our customers benefit from of the many opportunities that the digital world can offer them."

Digicel Group CEO, Alexander Matuschka, commented: "Having worked for Jean-Yves previously, I'm excited to be collaborating closely with him as we work to build Digicel for the future."

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. After 17 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide.

Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

Contact:

Antonia Graham

Head of Group Communications

T: +1-876-564-1708

antonia.graham@digicelgroup.com

SOURCE Digicel Group Limited