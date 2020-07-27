DigiCert Helps Drive 5G Network Transformation with New IoT Device Manager Features

LEHI, Utah, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc ., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, has announced a robust set of features and capabilities in DigiCertⓇ IoT Device Manager that enable telecommunications providers to deploy 5G network services to cloud environments while maintaining security, compliance and performance. Hosted on the DigiCert ONE platform, IoT Device Manager provides support for strong authentication in dynamic, cloud-native environments, as well as scalability and operational integrity.

Today's telecommunication organizations face a variety of similar transformation challenges as they migrate to 5G using cloud data centers. Many are moving from primarily physical environments with primitive authentication techniques, minimal use of cryptography and pre-shared keys. These traditional infrastructures are capital-intensive to scale, inefficient and inflexible, slowing delivery of new services and time to market. Increasingly, they are moving toward more dynamic business models built around a DevOps mindset. These 5G and cloud environments are virtualized, dynamically scalable and enable unparalleled business agility and smooth scalability.

To support their transformation and enable more rapid time-to-market for products, telecommunication providers require a platform designed for today's highly dynamic, cloud-native, modern business models. The platform must provide strong authentication across on-premises and cloud environments, and the ability to perform at scale on the world's largest networks. It needs to ensure operational integrity to help organizations meet compliance requirements and legal mandates.

IoT Device Manager on DigiCert ONE is built from the ground up to support transformative new models. It delivers:

Robust IoT security , establishing a root of trust through PKI for authentication, encryption and data integrity. A simple identity management tool, it lets organizations assign and manage device identity in large or small volumes at any stage of the lifecycle, operating with total visibility over certificates issued to devices.

, establishing a root of trust through PKI for authentication, encryption and data integrity. A simple identity management tool, it lets organizations assign and manage device identity in large or small volumes at any stage of the lifecycle, operating with total visibility over certificates issued to devices. Scalability for 5G and cloud environments, with support for a variety of certificate management protocols, including RESTful API, EST, CMPv2 and EST.

with support for a variety of certificate management protocols, including RESTful API, EST, CMPv2 and EST. Support for broad operational integrity to meet compliance requirements and legal mandates. Utilizing metadata, IoT Device Manager enables a broader integration of tools that previously had been unable to share information and integrate smoothly with one another. By bringing together a diverse array of data from a variety of sources, it enables organizations to gain additional insight and value to support device management.

"As telecommunications, manufacturers and other organizations move to increasingly dynamic models, the IoT Device Manager provides the flexibility and rapid scalability they need to support 5G and cloud migration," said DigiCert Senior Vice President of Product Brian Trzupek. "DigiCert ONE delivers the features, compatibility and performance our customers need to accelerate their digital transformation and take advantage of compelling new business models."

IoT Device Manager uses a container-based, cloud-agnostic implementation and allows organizations to provision and embed device identity at any stage of the device lifecycle, from the factory to device deployment in a variety of environments. It lets customers simplify device identity, authentication, encryption and integrity with a single click, and marry device data visualization with cryptographic, manufacturing and factory process data. IoT Device Manager supports standards-based interoperability with many third-party manufacturing and provisioning systems.

IoT Device Manager is built on DigiCert ONE, a PKI management platform architected and released in 2020 to be the PKI infrastructure service for today's modern cloud-native challenges. DigiCert ONE offers multiple management solutions and is designed for all forms of PKI. It is flexible enough to be deployed on-premises, in-country or in the cloud to meet stringent requirements, custom integrations and airgap needs. It also deploys extremely high volumes of certificates quickly using robust and highly scalable infrastructure. DigiCert ONE delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management, a modern approach to PKI.

