DigiCert Modernizes PKI with the Release of IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager, New Offerings in DigiCert® ONE

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions, today announced two new PKI tools: IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager. Unlike PKI applications of the past, both PKI managers use a container-based, cloud-agnostic implementation that ensures fast and flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid PKI deployments. These new offerings are built on the DigiCert ONE platform.

DigiCert ONE is a holistic approach to modernizing PKI management and sets a new standard for fast and flexible PKI deployments. Based on modern software design and engineering, DigiCert ONE delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management for a variety of deployment models and PKI use cases.

"As early adopters of IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager, we are looking forward to their ease of use and flexibility for our many initiatives, including our IoT and connected city solutions," said Mark Stevens, technical lead, British Telecom PKI and Cryptography. "PKI applications that we've used in the past have required weeks of long hours to deploy on-premises, but with DigiCert ONE, after configuring our Docker and network environment, we were up and running the PKI Managers in about 20 minutes. British Telecom is excited and looking forward to the benefit of DigiCert ONE's multiple functionalities and the scalability it will bring for our customers."

IoT Device Manager allows device manufacturers to:

provision and embed device identity at any stage of the device lifecycle, from the factory to device deployment on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid environments;

simplify device identity, authentication, encryption and integrity with a single click;

marry device data visualization with cryptographic, manufacturing and factory process data; and

support standards-based interoperability with many third-party manufacturing and provisioning systems.

Enterprise PKI Manager allows IT teams to:

seamlessly and transparently deploy identity, authentication and access to large user populations quickly and with little to no end-user interaction;

have flexibility in deployment models, supporting customer deployments in private or public cloud, air-gapped environments, or completely managed by DigiCert;

customize certificates and tailor deployments to their infrastructure and needs; and

manage out-of-the-box and create custom CA hierarchies.

"Today's release of the IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager in DigiCert ONE meets customers where they want to be with fast, flexible and automated PKI deployment across global networks and within geographies of differing regulatory standards," said DigiCert CEO John Merrill. "Whether deploying to their own private or public clouds, or within air-gapped or on-premises networks to meet in-country compliance requirements, IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager give customers the tools they need to integrate PKI services that secure their device connection points."

Developed based on feedback from leading enterprises and IoT device manufacturers, DigiCert ONE meets practical organizational needs, enabling them to:

integrate PKI services with established business processes and third-party vendors via a feature-rich REST API;

facilitate a rapid rollout of PKI services in minutes instead of days, leveraging environment parity and container portability to set up private or public clouds or on-premises quickly; and

reduce total cost of ownership and complexity with a modern scalable architecture and containerization strategies to provide a high availability PKI platform for their company.

With a continuous deployment model, DigiCert will introduce additional PKI managers to DigiCert ONE, such as secure email, document signing, object signing, individual signing. From OS to application, DigiCert ONE users will benefit from regular updates that ensure they are always running the most up-to-date software with the latest functionality.

For more information, visit www.digicert.com.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89% of the Fortune 500 and 97 of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade certificate management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert .

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.

Related Links

www.digicert.com

