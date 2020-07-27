Digicrown Announces Launch Offering High-Quality Online Advertising Focused on Customer Acquisition
Online business is more crowded and competitive than ever. Digicrown is a dynamic new force that helps clients stay ahead of the pack and raise their bottom line.
SINGAPORE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses who are active online have found themselves in circumstances that were difficult to predict. The coronavirus has created an environment where there's more people at home than ever and ordering online on one hand, but on the other, competition is likely to be hitting new peaks in numbers as well. Fortunately, help is out there for those who know where to look. In that spirit premium digital marketing agency Digicrown recently celebrated its grand opening. Digicrown specializes in helping business owners get close-to unlimited qualified customers using paid advertising to skyrocket sales and build their businesses. Off to an impressive start, the firm is already winning praise from clients.
"Our number one value is to focus on client success," commented Brandon Lim Wei Jin from Digicrown. "We help achieve that by looking at ourselves as partners with those we work with rather than vendors. We are invested in dramatically boosting client performance."
According to Kaedeen Yeo Chew Er from Digicrown, the agency has shown itself to be experts in building trackable revenue on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google and YouTube. Digicrown works with businesses across many spaces, with some of the more common including finance, insurance, property, health & beauty and personal development.
Some eye-opening examples of Digicrown's successes truly impress like generating over 1300 qualified insurance leads all over Singapore; generating over 680 Beauty Clinic buyer leads per month; and seeing clients close over six figures in sales in the agency's short history.
Digicrown is happy to offer a free consultation to hear potential client needs and describe how they can take them to the next level.
For more information be sure to visit https://digicrownsg.com.
About Digicrown Private Limited
Here at Digicrown, we plan, create, and execute conversion-focused paid advertising campaigns that leverage on solid data to deliver the best results. We specialize in Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Native Ads and Conversion Rate Optimization to help you scale in customer acquisition.
