DigiFabster Onboards Complete 3D as a Certified Reseller in New Zealand

Under a newly inked agreement, Complete 3D, an Auckland-based company exclusively focused on professional 3D prototyping and manufacturing solutions for its clients, is now a certified reseller of DigiFabster software in New Zealand.

"We're thrilled to welcome Complete 3D as a partner and certified reseller in New Zealand," says DigiFabster CEO, Constantine Ivanov. "Their integrity and expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing and healthcare in the New Zealand market is unparalleled."

As a Platinum Reseller Partner, Complete 3D will be responsible for all aspects of marketing and implementation of DigiFabster's software to machine shops and 3D printing service bureaus in New Zealand. They will offer the company's software as part of their solutions packages for clients.

"Complete 3D is a leading supplier of digital manufacturing solutions for key industry segments." says Jim Collins, CEO at Complete 3D. "We see DigiFabster as an important addition to our solutions portfolio, as it provides our clients with a state-of-the-art, eCommerce-enabled Digital manufacturing solution."

Since the beginning of its reselling program, DigiFabster has seen a growing number of equipment, material, and software resellers looking for a way to boost their recurrent revenue through offering SaaS products like theirs.

ABOUT DIGIFABSTER

DigiFabster helps service bureaus, machine shops and other users of 3D printing and CNC generate new revenue while reducing the cost of labor-intensive activities like quoting, order entry, and project management.

DigiFabster's online instant quote tool with real-time feedback helps clients attract new customers 24/7. Like other best-in-class eCommerce websites, DigiFabster's 3D preview and smooth user experience helps its clients convert prospects into customers automatically.

ABOUT COMPLETE 3D

Complete 3D provides end-to-end solutions and industry-leading consulting expertise to help transform its clients' workflows in design, engineering, manufacturing and healthcare. From industry-leading engineering software, 3D printers and scanners, to printer materials and unique healthcare and manufacturing services, Complete 3D delivers services and products to increase client companies' productivity and drive business growth.

