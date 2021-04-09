DigiFest® Temecula 5th Year virtual interactive experience thrives during a Pandemic

G. Anthony Joseph, a top television network actor and major motion picture executive producer, headlines the DigiFest live stream on Friday evening at 7:00 PM, followed by a virtual, interactive audience Q&A. The three-day interactive event also features Ashley Eakin, writer and director; Amazon's social media marketer Erin La Rosa; New York Mets player Tommy Wilson (who is also a digital artist!); artist Hayden Evans; and animator Van Phan. DigiFest will be filled with entertainment from local artists such as 2020 top 10 American Idol competitor Olivia Ximenes; Robert Rankin, owner of HeyDey Records; and Good Morning America's regularly featured comedian, Tom Kelly. The fun continues with amazing raffle giveaways and festival screenings.

DigiFest 2021 is a virtual interactive experience with opportunities to be featured with presenters and entertainment! Attendees will be able to ask questions to speakers, immerse themselves in the digital exhibits, vote in our People's Choice Awards opportunity, win amazing raffle prizes from wine, to baskets valued over $100.00, to a grand prize, overnight stay in Temecula's Wine Country, and enjoy outstanding talent and entertainment performances along with film, video and animation screenings. The best part - it's all from the comfort of your couch, but if you can't make it live, we will have content available for all ticket holders after the event has concluded!

Whether you are a creator or just someone who enjoys the arts, and if you're looking for a place to experience digital media in many creative and artistic forms, DigiFest 2021 is for you! The festival is a place to learn about industry advancements, how to pursue a career in the industry, and how to incorporate digital arts into the economic culture. The purpose of the event is to inspire the community to be creative and encourage investment in passions and ideas! Get your tickets now at https://digifesttemecula.org/ .

ABOUT JDS CREATIVE ACADEMY

The mission of nonprofit JDS Creative Academy is to advance education and training in the visual, performing, and digital arts: theatre, music, creative writing, fine art, video, and digital production. JDSCA provides the opportunity to gain creative enrichment, self-confidence, leadership, and collaborative skills needed to advance to higher arts education and obtain the expertise needed to prosper in a competitive high-tech marketplace. For more information about JDSCA's classes, apprenticeship program, internships, job training, and events go to JDSCreativeAcademy.org, contact via email [email protected], or phone (951) 296-6715.

JDS Creative Academy also produces the local magazine news and information broadcast TV program Spirit of Innovation. For more about Spirit of Innovation, go to spiritiofInnovation.org.

