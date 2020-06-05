Digimarc Joins Upcoming Webinars on Sustainability, Grocery During COVID-19 & Packaging Print Quality

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform, announced today that CEO Bruce Davis, among other Digimarc representatives, will be participating in webinars alongside leading industry experts to discuss critical issues of the day. Topics include the future of retail with COVID-19, and how to impact sustainability goals by reducing food waste. The Digimarc Platform is a powerful suite of automatic identification and data capture software and services that provide reliability and efficiency to support multiple business applications. Digimarc will participate in the following one-hour webinars:

Quality, Color, Convenience: Innovations in Flexible Packaging Applications – Tuesday, June 9 , ( 11am ET / 8am PT )

Details: FTA/Flexo Magazine will host a discussion with GMG Color, SEI Laser and Digimarc to discuss the implementation of new flexible packaging technologies and solutions. The panel will cover issues important to flexible packaging printers and converters, such as digital identities and efficiency-minded improvements. Digimarc's Platform Evangelist Jay Sperry will also outline what printers and packaging professionals need to know about working with Digimarc Barcode, a digital identity for packaging.

Webinar Speakers: Marc Levine, Director of Business Development, GMG Color; Steve LeibenPresident, Matik Inc.; Jay Sperry, Platform Evangelist, Digimarc

Webinar Registration: Click here.

Learning from the COVID-19 Crisis: Post-pandemic Grocery Shopping - Monday, June 15 ( 2pm ET / 11am PT )

Details: RIS News will host a webinar with industry experts to review critical learnings from the COVID-19 crisis to help retailers with preparation and planning. They will outline new strategies related to inventory management, order fulfillment and customer/associate education, and review technologies that improve checkout speed and efficiency and minimize package handling requirement.

Webinar Speakers: Kirk Ball, grocery retail executive; Bruce Davis, CEO, Digimarc

Webinar Registration: Click here.

Promoting Sustainability with Reductions in Fresh Food Waste - Wednesday, June 17 ( Noon ET / 9am PT )

Details: AIM is hosting the webinar and participants will examine the current state of food waste and offer solutions for mitigating its impacts. The participants will outline trends around food waste and its economic and environmental consequences; cover how to optimize inventory management to better align fresh food supply with demand; and finally, how to utilize dynamic pricing to quickly move soon-to-expire goods and appeal to value-based shoppers.

Webinar Speakers: Heidi Dethloff, Vice President, Marketing, Digimarc; Becky Kiichle-Gross, Staff Product Manager, Digimarc

Webinar Registration: Click here.

Find out more about how the Digimarc Platform can help with applications and use cases in a variety of industries.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

