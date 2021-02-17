Digimarc Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Digimarc Barcode for Digital Images enables customers to identify assets online for product-image management and brand protection. The solution augments businesses' existing image metadata. It is a unique, imperceptible digital identity applied within the color space of image assets. Adding Digimarc image identification to existing web-surveillance efforts results in efficiency gains, reducing the manual and resource-intensive review process. This offering also provides a unique ID to prove ownership and provenance, accelerating the time from product-image authentication to legal action.

Serialization for the Supply Chain, a Microsoft preferred solution, provides item-level traceability by applying serialized or custom identifiers and additional data to product packaging, case packs, shipping containers, and pallets with variable data printing (VDP). Product traceability across the global supply chain is increasingly essential for consumer brands and enterprises to promote consumer safety, mitigate risk and gain real-time insight into product locations in warehouses and distribution centers. Digimarc supports these business needs with batch-lot and item-level traceability.

"We are excited to offer these brand protection and traceability solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to help drive digital transformation for organizations around the world," said Brian O'Sullivan, Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Digimarc. "Digimarc is working with Microsoft to help customers transform their businesses through automatic identification, and together we're delivering impactful human-centered solutions to the market every day."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Digimarc Barcode for Digital Images and Serialization for the Supply Chain to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which give our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio, and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency, and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit us at digimarc.com, on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

