Digimarc Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 28% to $7.1 million compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 13% to $13.2 million compared to $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting $1.0 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $0.4 million, or 4%, to $12.1 million, reflecting higher consulting, travel and marketing costs.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million or $(0.50) loss per common share compared to $7.8 million or $(1.27) loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by an $11.4 million adjustment representing the intrinsic value of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock issued to TCM|Strategic Partners LLP that converted to common stock in December 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 11% to $26.5 million compared to $24.0 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio and from contracts with new customers, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.

Operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 increased 18% to $57.6 million compared to $48.9 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting $6.2 million of non-recurring cost incurred under the Separation Agreement and General Release we entered into with our former chief executive officer in April 2021 upon his retirement and $1.1 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $1.4 million, or 3%, to $50.3 million, reflecting higher consulting and recruiting costs, partially offset by lower compensation costs.

Operating loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 21% to $39.9 million compared to $32.8 million in fiscal year 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

Other income, net for fiscal year 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan in September 2021.

Net loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 7% to $34.8 million or $(2.11) loss per common share compared to a net loss of $32.5 million or $(3.41) loss per common share in fiscal year 2020. The loss per common share in fiscal year 2020 was impacted by the same $11.4 million adjustment noted above.

At December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $41.6 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference call
Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, March 2, 2022) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 8569889

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Lara Burhenn at +1 503-469-4704.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

Forward-looking statements
Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Month Information

Twelve Month Information


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:















Service

$

3,499

$

2,899

$

15,006

$

13,881

Subscription

3,626


2,654


11,514


10,109

Total revenue

7,125


5,553


26,520


23,990

Cost of revenue:















Service

1,584


1,136


6,299


5,827

Subscription

586


559


2,478


2,107

Total cost of revenue

2,170


1,695


8,777


7,934

Gross profit:















Service

1,915


1,763


8,707


8,054

Subscription

3,040


2,095


9,036


8,002

Total gross profit

4,955


3,858


17,743


16,056

Gross profit margin:















Service

55%


61%


58%


58%

Subscription

84%


79%


78%


79%

Total gross profit margin

70%


69%


67%


67%

















Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

4,568


4,428


20,433


18,845

Research, development and engineering

4,612


4,011


17,542


17,314

General and administrative

4,023


3,253


19,634


12,710

Total operating expenses

13,203


11,692


57,609


48,869

















Operating loss

(8,248)


(7,834)


(39,866)


(32,813)

Other income:















Gain on extinguishment of note payable







5,094



Other income (loss)

3


20


29


277

Other income, net

3


20


5,123


277

















Loss before income taxes

(8,245)


(7,814)


(34,743)


(32,536)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

1


(2)


(16)


(1)

Net loss

$

(8,244)

$

(7,816)

$

(34,759)

$

(32,537)

Beneficial conversion feature




(11,443)





(11,443)

Net loss attributable to common shares

$

(8,244)

$

(19,259)

$

(34,759)

$

(43,980)

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Loss per common share - basic

$

(0.50)

$

(1.27)

$

(2.11)

$

(3.41)

Loss per common share - diluted

$

(0.50)

$

(1.27)

$

(2.11)

$

(3.41)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

16,565


15,222


16,463


12,906

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

16,565


15,222


16,463


12,906

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$

13,789

$

19,696

Marketable securities (1)

19,537


58,032

Trade accounts receivable, net

6,368


3,907

Loan receivable from related party

2,001



Other current assets

2,316


2,197

Total current assets

44,011


83,832

Marketable securities (1)

8,292



Property and equipment, net

2,875


3,272

Intangibles, net

6,611


6,612

Goodwill

1,114


1,114

Other assets

1,973


2,198

Total assets

$

64,876

$

97,028









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

4,727

$

2,827

Deferred revenue

2,989


3,002

Note payable, current




3,947

Total current liabilities

7,716


9,776

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

1,780


2,295

Note payable, long-term




1,118

Total liabilities

9,496


13,189









Commitments and contingencies
















Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

50


50

Common stock

17


17

Additional paid-in capital

261,324


255,024

Accumulated deficit

(206,011)


(171,252)

Total shareholders' equity

55,380


83,839









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

64,876

$

97,028


















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $41,618 and $77,728 at December 30, 2021
and 2020, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Twelve Month Information


December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(34,759)

$

(32,537)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment

1,370


1,531

Amortization and write-off of intangibles

678


771

Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases

493


470

Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities

650


204

Gain on extinguishment of note payable

(5,032)



Stock-based compensation

11,936


9,115

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

(2,647)


114

Other current assets

(119)


259

Other assets

(83)


(8)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

2,078


512

Deferred revenue

(10)


(199)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

(671)


(170)

Net cash used in operating activities

(26,116)


(19,938)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Loan to related party

(2,000)



Purchase of property and equipment

(966)


(1,020)

Capitalized patent costs

(606)


(612)

Maturities of marketable securities

82,076


42,951

Purchases of marketable securities

(52,523)


(75,583)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

25,981


(34,264)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs




38,603

Issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs




16,888

Exercise of stock options




5,922

Proceeds from note payable




5,032

Purchase of common stock

(5,772)


(3,760)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(5,772)


62,685









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$

(5,907)

$

8,483


















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period

77,728


36,817

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period

41,618


77,728

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

(36,110)

$

40,911

