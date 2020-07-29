Digimarc Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2020 financial results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 increased five percent to $6.5 million compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was primarily a result of growth in service revenue from Government and Retail customers.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased two percent to $11.9 million compared to $12.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. The primary contributors to the decrease in operating expenses were lower travel, consulting and marketing costs.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 decreased eight percent to $7.5 million compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, due to higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 decreased six percent to $7.5 million or $(0.62) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $7.9 million or $(0.68) per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $30.5 million compared to $36.8 million at December 31, 2019. The change in cash and investments during the second quarter was nominal due to the proceeds from the Paycheck Protection Program loan, higher revenues and lower expenses.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Month Information

Six Month Information

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Service $ 3,892

$ 3,575

$ 7,630

$ 7,389 Subscription 2,605

2,605

5,056

4,451 Total revenue 6,497

6,180

12,686

11,840















Cost of revenue:













Service 1,601

1,676

3,285

3,321 Subscription 512

509

1,026

998 Total cost of revenue 2,113

2,185

4,311

4,319















Gross profit:













Service 2,291

1,899

4,345

4,068 Subscription 2,093

2,096

4,030

3,453 Total gross profit 4,384

3,995

8,375

7,521















Gross margin:













Service 59%

53%

57%

55% Subscription 80%

80%

80%

78% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue 67%

65%

66%

64%















Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 4,633

5,087

9,879

10,037 Research, development and engineering 4,208

3,981

8,641

8,019 General and administrative 3,081

3,079

6,448

6,289 Total operating expenses 11,922

12,147

24,968

24,345















Operating loss (7,538)

(8,152)

(16,593)

(16,824)















Other income, net 79

231

221

468















Loss before income taxes (7,459)

(7,921)

(16,372)

(16,356)















Benefit (provision) for income taxes (2)

(12)

3

(40) Net loss $ (7,461)

$ (7,933)

$(16,369)

$(16,396)















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Loss per common share - basic $ (0.62)

$ (0.68)

$ (1.36)

$ (1.42) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.62)

$ (0.68)

$ (1.36)

$ (1.42) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 12,108

11,665

12,073

11,576 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,108

11,665

12,073

11,576

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 11,934

$ 11,213 Marketable securities (1) 18,559

25,604 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,576

4,021 Other current assets 2,095

2,456 Total current assets 36,164

43,294 Property and equipment, net 3,359

3,650 Intangibles, net 6,611

6,670 Goodwill 1,114

1,114 Other assets 2,342

2,660 Total assets $ 49,590

$ 57,388







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,083

$ 2,272 Deferred revenue 2,678

3,172 Note payable, current 2,245

- Total current liabilities 7,006

5,444 Note payable, long-term 2,795

- Lease liability and other long-term liabilities 2,512

2,494 Total liabilities 12,313

7,938







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock 50

50 Common stock 13

12 Additional paid-in capital 192,298

188,103 Accumulated deficit (155,084)

(138,715) Total shareholders' equity 37,277

49,450







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 49,590

$ 57,388





(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities was $30,493 and $36,817 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Six Month Information

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $(16,369)

$(16,396) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment 745

747 Amortization and write-off of intangibles 431

372 Stock-based compensation 4,522

4,053 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable 445

(351) Other current assets 361

(40) Other assets 318

77 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (155)

1,132 Deferred revenue (500)

(244) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities 24

(325) Net cash used in operating activities (10,178)

(10,975)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (456)

(404) Capitalized patent costs (311)

(359) Maturity of marketable securities 26,535

14,671 Purchase of marketable securities (19,490)

(15,085) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,278

(1,177)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from note payable 5,032

- Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 574

19,615 Exercise of stock options 135

293 Purchase of common stock (1,120)

(1,868) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,621

18,040







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ 721

$ 5,888















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 36,817

43,656 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 30,493

49,958 (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ (6,324)

$ 6,302

