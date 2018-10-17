Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $4.9 million compared to $­­8.7 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The decrease in revenue was due to lower license revenue reflecting the impact of the $3.5 million upfront license fee and $0.3 million of royalties realized in the third quarter of 2017 from an existing licensee. In exchange for the upfront license fee, the company waived any future royalty obligations from this licensee in one of the licensed fields of use.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $11.6 million compared to $11.0 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher investment in sales and marketing as the company continues to address important opportunities in market development and delivery of Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $8.6 million compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The higher operating loss was primarily due to lower license revenue and higher operating expenses.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $8.3 million or $(0.73) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $4.2 million or $(0.39) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $49.4 million, compared to $56.8 million at June 30, 2018.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Month Information Nine Month Information September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Service $ 2,787 $ 2,986 $ 9,630 $ 9,935 Subscription 1,532 1,306 4,554 4,171 License 595 4,385 1,781 6,249 Total revenue 4,914 8,677 15,965 20,355 Cost of revenue: Service 1,301 1,332 4,412 4,431 Subscription 480 611 1,470 1,701 License 154 129 443 369 Total cost of revenue 1,935 2,072 6,325 6,501 Gross profit: Service 1,486 1,654 5,218 5,504 Subscription 1,052 695 3,084 2,470 License 441 4,256 1,338 5,880 Total gross profit 2,979 6,605 9,640 13,854 Gross margin: Service 53% 55% 54% 55% Subscription 69% 53% 68% 59% License 74% 97% 75% 94% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue 61% 76% 60% 68% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 4,741 4,075 14,385 12,064 Research, development and engineering 4,069 4,108 12,074 11,503 General and administrative 2,447 2,442 7,495 7,066 Intellectual property 328 387 948 1,124 Total operating expenses 11,585 11,012 34,902 31,757 Operating loss (8,606) (4,407) (25,262) (17,903) Other income, net 273 174 799 408 Loss before income taxes (8,333) (4,233) (24,463) (17,495) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (9) (7) (29) 94 Net loss $ (8,342) $ (4,240) $ (24,492) $ (17,401) Earnings (loss) per common share: Loss per common share - basic $ (0.73) $ (0.39) $ (2.16) $ (1.67) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.73) $ (0.39) $ (2.16) $ (1.67) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,394 10,797 11,333 10,410 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,394 10,797 11,333 10,410

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 33,775 $ 40,823 Marketable securities (1) 15,640 26,915 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,957 6,404 Other current assets 2,453 2,171 Total current assets 54,825 76,313 Property and equipment, net 4,096 4,236 Intangibles, net 6,602 6,381 Goodwill 1,114 1,114 Other assets 516 326 Total assets $ 67,153 $ 88,370 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 1,576 $ 1,914 Deferred revenue 1,846 3,124 Total current liabilities 3,422 5,038 Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities 887 985 Total liabilities 4,309 6,023 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 50 50 Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 160,643 155,793 Accumulated deficit (97,861) (73,508) Total shareholders' equity 62,844 82,347 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 67,153 $ 88,370

(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities was $49,415 and $67,738 at

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Month Information September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,492) $ (17,401) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment 1,167 1,024 Amortization and write-off of intangibles 437 775 Stock-based compensation 5,345 4,872 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 3,447 (1,952) Other current assets (261) (482) Other assets (148) 20 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (374) 373 Deferred revenue (1,225) (1,247) Net cash used in operating activities (16,104) (14,018) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,023) (1,424) Capitalized patent costs (571) (625) Maturity of marketable securities 30,179 41,231 Purchase of marketable securities (18,904) (27,631) Net cash provided by investing activities 9,681 11,551 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs - 17,698 Exercise of stock options 1,064 793 Purchase of common stock (1,689) (2,063) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (625) 16,428 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ (7,048) $ 13,961 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 67,738 60,526 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 49,415 60,887 (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ (18,323) $ 361

