Digimarc Sets June 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for automatic identification, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conference in June 2020:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Monday, June 8, 2020

Type: Virtual one-on-one meetings

About Digimarc:

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

