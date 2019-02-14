Digimarc to Host Capital Markets Day on Monday, March 11, 2019

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), a leading provider of automatic identification technologies and inventor of Digimarc Barcode – the Barcode of Everything™, will host a Capital Markets Day on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Eastern time (9 a.m. to 12 noon Pacific time).

Digimarc executives will provide detailed insights into the full capabilities and broad application of the company's patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), related financial models, and large addressable market opportunities for the Platform. "It is important for investors to understand and appreciate how different aspects of our business build on a common IP core to set the stage for massive value creation opportunities," said Digimarc CEO, Bruce Davis. "We'll explain how, why, when and what it will take to realize the benefits of our investments in this very important Capital Markets Day presentation."

A live audio webcast of the event and slide presentation will be made available in the investors section of the company's website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days via the same link. Supplementary presentation slides will also be made available.

For further information about the Capital Markets Day, please contact Matt Glover at DMRC@liolios.com.

