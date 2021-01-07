Digimarc to Present at Needham Virtual Growth Conference and Participate in NRF 2021 - Chapter One

Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis is scheduled to present on Friday, January 15 at 9:30 AM Pacific time, with virtual one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

NRF 2021 – Chapter One | January 12-14, 19 and 21-22, 2021

Digimarc is an exhibitor and sponsor at the virtual event.

Global Organic Produce Expo (GOPEX) | January 25-29, 2021

Digimarc is a bronze sponsor of this free virtual event and will be featured in several different areas, including the Product Showcase, Sponsors, Farm Tour, and Auditorium event pages.

Sonoco FRESH Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit | February 24-26, 2021

Jay Sperry, Platform Evangelist, Digimarc, and Raj Rao, General Manager, Blockchain Platforms, IBM will be speaking on Thursday, February 25, in a session titled "IoT: The Power of Connected Packaging." Digimarc is also sponsoring the FRESH Summit and will host a virtual booth.

Learn more about how the Digimarc Platform provides benefits such as traceability, sustainability and brand protection to companies in a variety of industries.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

