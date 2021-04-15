Diginex: Industry heavyweights join forces to debate the future of digital money

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUOS, the institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange owned by Diginex (Nasdaq: EQOS), will host a webinar between Roger Ver, the Founder of Bitcoin.com, and Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, the first Nasdaq-listed company with a cryptocurrency exchange.

They will debate the 'Future of Digital Money' and examine the trigger points that could lead to the ubiquitous use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, store of value and settlement.

Following recent news from Paypal, Tesla and Square[1] that they are now accepting crypto as a means of payment, the future of digital money is being debated widely from Central Bankers to crypto investing enthusiasts.

The increasing adoption by institutional investors, and the widening acceptance of crypto as a settlement currency, has seen the market value of the asset surpass $2 trillion for the first time in its history.

During a live event on April 21st, Ver and Byworth will look at the drivers of crypto market value growth, potential headwinds and the progression of two of the best-known cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

The webinar follows the decision by the EQUOS Listing Committee to approve the listing of Bitcoin Cash, which was initially developed by Roger Ver, on EQUOS in March.

The listing followed careful consideration by the committee, which analyses every coin and its underlying blockchain to assess it for its utility, degree of decentralization, current usage and transaction flow, ongoing development effort, innovation over other blockchains and its long-term prospects.

As a core objective, EQUOS aims to list quality projects that align with its own core values of transparency, fairness, innovation and compliance.

EQUOS is proud to host Roger Ver and Richard Byworth in a Live Webinar titled "Roger Ver and Richard Byworth tackle Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and the Future of Digital Money" on April 21st 9am ET/9pm HKT. Register here.

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitisation advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://www.diginex.com/

