Digipath, Inc. Announces Record Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018

Record fiscal 2018 sales of $2,839,916 increased by $941,744 , year-over-year growth of approximately 50% from the previous year's net sales of $1,898,172 , and an 18% increase over the third quarter of 2018

Net loss increased to $1,653,657 , compared to $1,065,140 for the prior year, an increase of $588,517 , or 55%, which included an additional $256,274 of stock-based compensation related to business development activities

Management Comment

Todd Denkin, Digipath's President & CEO, commented, "Fiscal 2018 was a year of many accomplishments for the Company. We saw increased revenue due to the continued growth of recreational cannabis, and subsequently received ISO-17025:2017 accreditation in December. We look forward to further growth in the coming year as both the medical and recreational markets continue to grow, along with the recent addition of testing for hemp and CBD producers. We believe that it is most important to note that over the past few years, we have created an operational template that is now exportable to other states and countries around the world. With a leading scientific team creating important standardization methods to propel the cannabis economy, we are extremely well-positioned to participate in emerging legal markets and we intend to aggressively pursue these opportunities in the near-term."

The table below shows the preliminary results and key metrics:



Quarterly Data

Quarterly Data

FYE September 30, 2018

FYE September 30, 2017

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017































Revenues (Thousands) $ 616

$ 522

$ 583

$ 1,119

$ 602

$ 389

$ 497

$ 410 Lab Revenue Growth (%YOY) 2.4%

34.0%

17.3%

173.0%

93.5%

47.4%

252.2%

301.2% Gross Profit Margins (%) 18.0%

0.0%

-14.2%

66.3%

56.3%

44.6%

55.5%

50.2% Quick Ratio (%) 89.4%

104.8%

142.7%

461.3%

271.2%

159.2%

523.4%

142.8% Adj EBITDA Return on Assets (%) -16.0%

-25.3%

-25.3%

18.6%

-5.6%

-9.6%

-3.8%

-6.1%

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before (i) other income (expense), (ii) bad debts (recoveries), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) non-cash expenses relating to share-based payments recognized under ASC Topic 718, and (v) impairment of securities available-for-sale costs. We believe the use of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding our current financial performance; however, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measurements. Specifically, we believe Adjusted EBITDA results provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain income and expenses that our management believes are not indicative of our core operating results, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is included below:

DIGIPATH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS (Unaudited)













For the Years Ended



September 30,



2018

2017









Net loss

$ (1,653,657)

$ (1,065,140) Add back:







Other income

(105,112)

(282,068) Bad debts expense (recoveries)

(17,280)

32,180 Depreciation and amortization

277,294

253,535 Stock based compensation

892,390

636,116 Loss on impairment of securities available-for-sale

-

50,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (606,365)

$ (375,377)

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

