DigiPlex Introduces Nordic Connect Platform, Extending its Edge to US customers

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, sustainable and secure data centers, has today announced the launch of its Nordic Connect Platform, which links its main data centers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. With this platform, the most widely recognized Nordic data center brand[1] is offering access to a unique cross-border Nordic data center ecosystem, a perfect entry point for international businesses and hyperscalers seeking the Nordic Edge.

"Businesses can no longer afford to house their data in power-hungry, coal-fired data centers that negatively impact profitability, corporate reputation and the climate. The Nordic region has emerged as the next global data hub for access to an unbeatable combination of low-cost renewable energy and world class fiber optic infrastructure" says DigiPlex co-owner and Chairman, Byrne Murphy, based in Washington, D.C.

The Nordic Advantage

The Nordic data center market is one of the most active and attractive areas for development in the world, estimated to have reached the $7bn mark at the end of 2018[2]. This has been driven in large part by development and build-out by hyperscalers such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook[3], The Nordics are seizing market share from the European FLAP-D region (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin) as hyperscalers look to capitalize on abundant renewable energy, reliable power supply, low energy prices, political stability and the potential for exceptionally fast time-to-market. With hyperscalers leading the way, the Nordic Council of Ministers predicts that investments in Nordic data centers are set to double by 2025, corresponding to an installed annual capacity of 280-580 MW per year. [4]

"The Nordics are Europe's premier market: a firm deploying 100 megawatts over 20 years could save approximately $2 billion by placing their data center in Sweden or Norway versus the U.K. Our Nordic Connect Platform was introduced to give international business an ideal access point to realizing these and other advantages across the region." says DigiPlex Chairman, Byrne Murphy

Enabling the Nordic Edge

The Nordic Connect Platform has been designed to help international businesses quickly and seamlessly enter the Nordic market through a single data center provider. DigiPlex offers a unique mix of possible Edge deployments in several of the region's capitals; Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen. This enables customers to meet demands on latency and to comply with data location requirements such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) through local Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in each country. DigiPlex has also secured land across the Nordics in readiness for larger Build-to-Suit projects, with processes, permits and procedures already in place.

Connecting to the Nordic Ecosystem

DigiPlex operates award winning[5] data centers across the Nordic region, with several new facilities in development. As the area's premier Data Centre brand, DigiPlex facilities houses many of the region's best-known, most demanding and interconnected businesses. Through the DigiPlex Nordic Connect Platform, connecting to counterparties across borders is as easy as linking to a neighboring rack in the same facility. DigiPlex also offers access to numerous carriers and internet exchanges expanding the reach to networks/fabrics across the globe.

Extending access to the Cloud

DigiPlex Nordic Connect Platform also enables efficient routes to the secure, dedicated and private connections essential to businesses operating in the Cloud. DigiPlex offers connectivity to all major Cloud and Network Service Providers including the first Norwegian deployment of AWS Direct Connect through its Ulven Data center in Oslo.

"Choosing where to locate your data center is a critical business decision, and environmental, political and technological factors all play a major role. Our Nordic Connect Platform gives international customers an edge on all fronts: the chance to tap into a connected and dynamic ecosystem, expand their operations with Edge deployments and Build-to-Suit projects, benefit from faster routes to the Cloud, and operate responsibly with 100% renewable energy," concludes DigiPlex Chairman Byrne Murphy.

