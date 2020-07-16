DigiPlex Named Market Leader in First Ever ISG Provider Lens™ for Nordic Colocation Services

OSLO, Norway, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex has been recognized as a leader in colocation services by global technology research and advisory firm, ISG. DigiPlex features prominently in the `Leaders' quadrant of 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics, published today.

ISG (Information Services Group) provides its clients with a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help them select the right business partners. Working with more than 700 clients globally including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, with 180 engagements and 65 unique clients in the Nordics during the past five years, ISG specializes in helping organizations of all types to achieve operational excellence and faster growth through digital transformation.

This is the first ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics, and DigiPlex has been acknowledged as a `Leader' in this fast-growing sector so critical to successful digitalization. The report highlights several areas in which DigiPlex excels, underlining its position in the report:

The wide size spectrum of solutions offered - from Hyperscale `Built to Suit' to half racks - via wholesale, data halls, cages, and single racks

A unique ethernet-based interconnected Nordic ecosystem through DigiPlex Nordic Connect Platform, offering stable, secure, and scalable direct connections to hyperscaler cloud services via AWS Direct Connect and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute

Direct, secure, and on-demand access to partner global ecosystems of service providers, including leading cloud service providers such as Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud via a Megaport partnership

20 years of colocation experience, using green hydroelectric power since 2000

And, "One of the most attractive brand names in data centre colocation in the Nordics"

DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse, commenting on the ISG Provider Lens, said; "In the past few years we have rapidly transformed our business to meet the evolving needs of hyperscalers looking to come to the Nordic region, as well as cloud-first local and international businesses looking for well connected, secure and sustainable data center solutions. This report confirms that DigiPlex ability to continuously meet and exceeded customer expectations is appreciated also by the wider market. We are proud to be recognized by ISG as `Leader' in this high-growth market."

Anders Chrintz, Country Manager (Sweden, Denmark and Norway) at ISG, added; "This is the first time that we have looked in depth at the Nordic colocation market, which is exploding as hyperscalers, regional and local businesses look to locate and expand here. In a fragmented market, with a width of players ranging from global colocation providers to local system integrators, DigiPlex stands out as the leading regional colocation provider with a proven track record of continuous growth and a portfolio of secure, agile, and exceptional quality services that allow customers meet the digitalization demands of connectivity, sustainability and compliance."

A customized copy of the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics can be downloaded from here.

