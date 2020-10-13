DigiPlex opens second of two new Norwegian data centers in a month as it creates a new campus at Hobøl

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centers, today opened its fifth Norwegian data center, this time in Holtskogen Business Park at Hobøl in Indre Østfold. DigiPlex now operates seven data centers located in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The DigiPlex property comprise of 40,000 sqm at Holtskogen Business Park with an option for a further 27,000 sqm. The new DigiPlex Hobøl data center is 3,200 sqm, built to support 6 MW, and will serve the increasing demand for sustainable and secure data center capacity in Norway. Today's announcement marks the first stage in the development of a data center campus at the site, with additional data centers planned to meet growing demand. The expansion program is partly financed through a fully subscribed NOK 655 million bond issue that will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange this fall.

The quick buildout of the company's data center portfolio underlines its ability to deliver against the high demands for speed, resource, and capability that international customers have when considering build-out in new regions. The location at Holtskogen is ideal, with ample access to power, a high level of connectivity, expansion possibilities and the closeness to Oslo making it perfect for both international hyperscalers and Nordic enterprises. Through DigiPlex' Nordic Connect Platform, customers will also be able to operate dual site solutions across DigiPlex Nordic portfolio.

"In less than a month, DigiPlex has opened two new data centers in Norway. Our new center at Holtskogen will be our seventh facility in the Nordics, serving a steadily increasing demand from both our enterprise customers as well as from the largest IT companies in the world, so-called "hyperscalers", looking to capitalize on the advantages of placing their data centers in the Nordics", says Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex.

"We welcome DigiPlex and it is very positive for our municipality that they have decided to establish themselves here. This kind of industry creates high skill jobs and growth in our region, which we value highly", says mayor of Indre Østfold municipality Saxe Frøshaug.

The new facility is engineered for very high levels of service availability. The resilient infrastructure of the new data center has inherent redundancy in the power and cooling systems and is engineered such that everything can be maintained or repaired without services downtime. It employs a proven, highly energy efficient indirect evaporative cooling system similar in function to systems widely deployed by DigiPlex in Sweden and Norway.

