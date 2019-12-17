DigiPlex Receives Exceptionally High Customer Satisfaction Rating

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex customers have ranked it above industry benchmarks in five key categories of customer service in a survey conducted by Radar, the analysis company.

DigiPlex is rated 4.8 on a scale of 1-5 for customer satisfaction with infrastructure and operations, based on how likely the respondents would be to recommend DigiPlex to others. This is 0.6 higher than the benchmark of 4.2 achieved by similar businesses in the sector.

"We are extremely happy and at the same time humble that our customers have given us such high marks for overall customer satisfaction," says Halvor Bjerke, Chief Operating Officer for DigiPlex. "Our customers also ranked us above or at the benchmark for all criteria which is particularly gratifying, and a nice proof that our employees are delivering the value that our customers are looking for and appreciate. Our fantastic employees are crucial to our continued success and our leading position in the Nordic countries."

The overall high level of satisfaction is achieved through high marks in seven specific service areas under Infrastructure and Operation: sourcing/tender process, agreements, quality, cooperation, accessibility, skills and affordability. In five of these areas DigiPlex scores above the benchmark including its highest rating of 4.8 for cooperation with customers. This is 0.5 higher than the industry benchmark. In the remaining two areas, skills and affordability, DigiPlex scores are at the benchmark for the industry (4.5 and 4.0 respectively).

"We will now increase our focus further to continue to meet, and if possible, outperform, our customers' high expectations," continues Halvor Bjerke. "The fact that our customers ranked us extra highly on the category of collaboration is a good indication of a valuable partnership. We continue to look forward to proactively working to further optimize and develop our customers' IT delivery, business processes and potential opportunities."

More news from DigiPlex

Connect with DigiPlex

About the survey:

The customer satisfaction measurement covered issues in infrastructure and operation and was conducted in autumn 2019 by RADAR on behalf of DigiPlex. The survey, which was web-based, was sent to all DigiPlex customers in the Nordic region. The response rate was 15%. The reference value was calculated in relation to five other data center operators in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Customers scored the provider on a scale (Customer Satisfaction Index, KNI) between 1 and 5, where one (1) score equals the lowest rating and five (5) points equal the highest rating.

About radar customer satisfaction measurement:

https://radareco.se/radars-erbjudande-for-it-leverantorer/radar-kundnojdhetsmatning/

About Radar

Radar is the leading fact-based provider of insight for the Nordic IT industry and its decision makers. Through gathering real-time information from thousands of individuals with different positions within the IT-ecosystem Radar is able to build a unique local data that flows through the company's different analytical tools and reports. Radar merges thousands of data points into insights and recommendations with pinpoint accuracy in all sectors. https://radareco.com/

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-receives-exceptionally-high-customer-satisfaction-rating,c2992333

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/2992333/1162806.pdf DigiPlex Customer Satisfaction Survey 2019 https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/halvor-bjerke-,c2729143 Halvor Bjerke https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/digiplex-customer-survey-2019,c2729144 DigiPlex Customer Survey 2019

SOURCE DigiPlex