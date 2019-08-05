DigiSphere Marketing, Inc., Partners With National Women's Boutique Clothing Retail Franchise

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiSphere Marketing, Inc., partners with a national women's boutique clothing retail franchise. Scout & Molly's was looking to vet a new Digital Advertising vendor for their corporate marketing program when they were introduced by a local Franchise owner in Lakewood Ranch, Florida to DigiSphere Marketing, Inc., a Sarasota based digital advertising agency. After several meetings and a thorough vetting process, DigiSphere Marketing, Inc. was selected to partner with Scout & Molly's to manage their existing Corporate Marketing program which includes Corporate Ecommerce sites, reputation management enhancements, search engine optimization, and targeted demographic paid search advertising for its Franchise Owners.

The program was successfully launched to a limited set of early adopters in mid-July. Franchise owners are experiencing early success due to more direct communication with DigiSphere Marketing account managers that are tailoring to the specific needs of their local market, demographic, and local challenges.

DigiSphere Marketing CEO Chris Burns says, "We are elated to be able to be partnering with such a prestigious brand as Scout & Molly's. Our years of experience in retail, ecommerce, and the Franchising model have made us a very good fit for the needs of this growing Brand. We are especially excited about bringing the online sales portion of their Corporate Marketing program to much higher levels of sophistication which will yield a great ROI for the Franchise Owners. Working with the Scout & Molly's executive team has been a great collaboration for our team and we are extremely excited for the future of our relationship with Scout & Molly's Corporate as well as with the individual Franchise owners!"

Scout & Molly's Vice President of Operations, Marisa Garcia says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with an agency who understands both retail and franchising needs. Together we'll take the Scout & Molly's brand to the next level!"

DigiSphere Marketing is a full-service digital advertising agency based in Sarasota, Florida that works in multiple verticals Nationwide. Their Corporate Headquarters is located at 7273 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, Florida. They can be found online at https://www.digisphere.marketing or by phone at 800-870-4079.

Scout & Molly's is a niche retail franchise in the boutique industry. They provide entrepreneurs with a proven retail clothing boutique franchise system complete with support for inventory and purchasing control, training in technology and general retail operations, plus real estate and marketing assistance. Their Corporate Headquarters is located at 640 Freedom Business Center Dr. Suite 131 in King of Prussia, PA. They can be found online at https://www.scoutandmollys.com or by phone at 610-768-0144.

Related Images

digisphere-marketing-corporate.png

Digisphere Marketing Corporate Marketing Program

DigiSphere Marketing partners with Woman's retail franchise Scout & Molly's.

digisphere-marketing.png

DigiSphere Marketing

Full service digital advertising agency

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl6qqe2LwSQ

SOURCE DigiSphere Marketing, Inc.