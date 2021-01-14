Digital 55 Is Driving pur3's Market Entry

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Bates, Founder and Josh Torres, CEO of pur3, is known for an innovative 3-step air purification system and for building a strong network of pur3 Resellers who deliver the indoor air quality (IAQ) that consumers need today more than ever since the arrival of Covid-19.

To maximize results for pur3 Resellers, Torres is announcing an innovative strategic marketing partnership with Greg Whitlow, CEO of leading Toledo marketing agency, Digital 55. This powerful partnership has put together a value-added package designed to provide the advanced digital marketing tools that every Reseller needs in today's online marketplace. Plus, Torres and Whitlow are adding the support of an on-demand marketing department with Digital 55 to deliver all of the proven integrated services pur3 Resellers need.

The Perfect Small Business Marketing Package for pur3 Resellers.

"It's all about equipping our pur3 Resellers to reach a whole new level of success," Torres said. "and pur3 Resellers are now positioned like no other network. With our patented pur3 technology, our Resellers are equipped to deliver the peace of mind that comes with improved indoor air quality and higher quality of life. By partnering with Digital 55, we equip our pur3 Resellers to go to market more efficiently and more effectively than their competition."

"This is far beyond what most small business owners expect – and it's going to super-charge our pur3 Resellers to take marketing and sales results to the next level," Torres added.

pur3 Resellers Are Now Equipped To Go To Market Like No Other Network.

"It's all about maximizing marketing efficiencies," said Whitlow. "Through our unique partnership, we will now be able to provide pur3 Resellers the complete package – a custom website, combined with e-mail marketing, CRM customer care, social media marketing, and the dedicated full-service marketing and technology support of Digital 55 where we serve as a Reseller's marketing department. All for one attractively discounted monthly bundle price."

"No one knows the pur3 brand better than Digital 55." Torres added, "They have the pur3 experience of launching the brand in Ohio & Michigan, the advanced digital tools, and the marketing services to maximize our Reseller results."

"Today, small and mid-size business owners really need the complete digital marketing package," Whitlow added. "With a great product, they set the stage for success. But every great product needs cutting edge go-to-market capabilities. So, when a small business adds the capabilities of their own custom branded site integrated with a complete set of highly effective digital marketing tools at your fingertips, they have the tools required to build a thriving business in the digital age."

"There's no other business opportunity quite like this one from pur3 and Digital 55," Torres added, "which offers entrepreneurs the big opportunity to ride the air quality wave and drive their business forward. We're very confident that more and more entrepreneurs will recognize this outstanding and timely product opportunity, combined with the marketing power and the value-added support they need to build an exceptional pur3 business where they can control their sales destiny."

Both Torres and Whitlow are going on the record to state that no other Resellers have access to such a complete and dynamic value-added digital marketing package. And who can argue with success? With 25 years of proven business building between them, and a track record of collaborative marketing achievement, Torres and Whitlow form the kind of dynamic team with the passion and the commitment that every entrepreneur wants to partner with.

To learn more about pur3 air purification, we invite you to visit www.mypur3.com . Digital 55, a Maumee-based agency, can be found at www.digital-55.com .

