Digital Accessibility, Ecosystem, and the Changing Cloud Landscape Take Center Stage in Cloud Foundry EU Summit's Initial Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to a family of interoperable open source projects for the enterprise, announced today that anynines, Daimler AG, Pivotal, Rijkswaterstaat and Zipcar, among others, will take center stage at the annual European Summit in The Hague, The Netherlands, September 11-12, 2019.

Cloud Foundry Europe Summit is the continent's key event for developers who use and build the platform to interface in person and share their knowledge with CIOs, operators, and other IT professionals exploring cloud native technologies.

"Cloud Foundry has the best developer experience available today. If you're looking to be a better cloud native developer or join an engaged community, this is the event for you," said Abby Kearns, Executive Director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Our European event consistently brings together a tight-knit and growing group of technical professionals committed to the easiest possible developer experience with the highest possible business value. It's a privilege to be a part of this community."

Sponsored by Pivotal at the Diamond level, the 2019 European Summit in The Hague primarily serves as a forum for technology providers and end users to connect and see how others are using Cloud Foundry to make their developers more efficient while supporting continuous innovation and application portability. Attendees will also gain first-hand access to Cloud Foundry roadmaps, training and tutorials.

Keynotes:

Raquel Breternitz , Senior Designer, Pivotal will speak on the importance of accessibility in open source development.

Additional keynotes will be announced in the coming months.

The Foundation is proud to note that two speakers in the breakout tracks are former recipients of the Cloud Foundry Diversity Scholarship. Cloud Foundry Foundation's scholarship program provides support to traditionally underrepresented and/or marginalized persons in the technology and/or open source communities. The Diversity Luncheon will take place on Thursday, September 12th, on-site at Summit.

Breakout talks include:

CF 101 Talks:

Cloud Foundry in Simple Terms: A Beginner's Journey: Gloria Dwomoh , Cloud Foundry Diversity Scholar

Deploy Your First Application to Cloud Foundry: Dr. Nic Williams , Stark & Wayne

, Stark & Wayne CF for Developers (sponsored by Pivotal):

Microservices, Events, and Breaking the Data Monolith with Kafka: Ben Stopford , Confluent & Cornelia Davis , Pivotal

Achieving Scale to Zero and Back Again with Cloud Foundry: Bo Yang , IBM & Silvestre Zabala , SAP

Beyond 1000 BOSH Deployments: Sven Schmidt , anynines

Implementing the Schedulers: A Look at the Internals of Diego and Eirini: Nima Kaviani , IBM & Oleksandr Slynko, Pivotal

#BuildingTheFuture: Keeping our Dutch Feet Dry: Setup and Operation of a Mission Critical Cloud Foundry Environment: Onno Brouwer , Rijkswaterstaat

, Rijkswaterstaat Project Updates:

Quarks - New Building Blocks for Deploying on Kubernetes: Rohit Sakala , SUSE & Enrique Encalada , IBM

Bosh Vault: Secretless Bosh Manifests and Vault: Matt Surabian , Zipcar

Eirinix - Writing Extensions for Eirini: Vlad Iovanov & Ettore Di Giacinto , SUSE

"Cube" Your Enthusiasm: Bringing Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes Together with Project Eirini: Julz Friedman & Julz Skupnjak , IBM

Pre-Summit activities on September 10th include:

Contributor Summit , a full day event preceding the Summit, for new and current contributors to connect face-to-face and share feedback.

, a full day event preceding the Summit, for new and current contributors to connect face-to-face and share feedback. User Day , a half-day event preceding the Summit, created exclusively for Cloud Foundry end users to talk shop and trade best practices.

, a half-day event preceding the Summit, created exclusively for Cloud Foundry end users to talk shop and trade best practices. Unconference , a community-led event for the Cloud Foundry community held the evening prior to Summit.

, a community-led event for the Cloud Foundry community held the evening prior to Summit. A free Hackathon for developers. First place winners will be announced on stage during the Thursday morning keynotes.

for developers. First place winners will be announced on stage during the Thursday morning keynotes. Certified Developer Version 2 - Prep Course and Exam, a day long certification preparation course, with exams taking place on-site the next day. Register for both the course and the exam to get a € 80 discount.

Find the full schedule here: https://www.cloudfoundry.org/event_subpages/cfeu2019-schedule/

Register online here: https://www.cloudfoundry.org/event/summit/

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Pivotal, SAP and SUSE, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, CF Containerization, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

