Digital Agency DJNR Partners with International Awarded Filmmaker Diego Huerta to Expand Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJNR, an international interactive development agency, is partnering with U.S. and Mexico-based photographer and filmmaker Diego Huerta for a new docu-style digital content series. In an increasingly saturated digital content landscape, this partnership expands DJNR's production capabilities and client offerings—and cements the agency's reputation as an innovator that over-delivers for their clients.

Jenaro Diaz, Founder and CEO of DJNR, says, "We've long been the advertising industry's best kept secret for website and digital ad unit development. This partnership allows us to take a bold next step into a growing territory—one that feels like a natural fit with our experience and passions."

The partnership has already led to the creation of Tehuana, an intimate, colorful and enlightening documentary that looks at the powerful women and culture of Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, Mexico. In addition to the documentary, a multi-part content series explores the behind-the-scenes travels of Diego Huerta, highlighting local cultures and natural wonders. Jenaro is Executive Producer of Tehuana. Learn more about the film project at https://tehuana.org/ .

"I'm thrilled to team up with DJNR. Their knowledge of the digital landscape is invaluable in a world where more and more content is being delivered online. Plus, we both have a mutual desire to tell human stories in creative and impactful ways," states Huerta, a veteran photographer and filmmaker.

For DJNR, this content partnership is a case study in how much more they can deliver for clients and agency partners versus their competition. DJNR and Huerta plan to produce up to four more films and six associated behind-the-scenes episodes.

The official trailer: https://vimeo.com/399979548

*****

DJNR is an award-winning interactive agency recognized by brand clients, agency partners and specialized media constituents alike for their reliability, over-delivery and exceptional value-add. Ad agencies rely on DJNR's deep technological knowledge and experience maximizing budgets and timelines to produce innovative, top quality websites and digital advertising units. DJNR promises responsiveness, attention to detail, quick-turn delivery, and cost efficiency.

Diego Huerta is a documentary photographer and cinematographer specialized in portraiture. For more than a decade, Diego has dedicated himself to documenting the native people of Mexico, allowing him to discover forgotten places that hold significant cultural wealth. Through his lens, Diego has created an essential photographic archive never created before. His work has been published by National Geographic magazine and different media in the United States.

CONTACT: Jenaro Diaz, [email protected] 512-971-1387

SOURCE DJNR Interactive