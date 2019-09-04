Digital Agency Lumentus Expands SEO Team

Lumentus is a full-service integrated digital communications agency that helps clients build and manage brands while simultaneously protecting and improving perceptions. The agency represents a roster of corporations, public policy organizations, financial services firms, healthcare businesses, life sciences companies and executives from across the spectrum.

"Gabriella brings new skills and perspectives to the SEO team," said Rob Beltran, Lumentus Managing Partner. "Her impressive search engine marketing experience and approaches will help us deliver even greater success for our clients across the digital landscape."

Kuraj previously managed and executed successful campaigns for Schweiger Dematology Group, Bernstein Medical Group, American Fertility Services, Articles of Society and others.

"My experience employing Google Analytics and other key SEO tools will help Lumentus clients maximize their digital and social media campaigns," said Kuraj. "I look forward to working with this growing team with diverse backgrounds, knowing that this mix of capabilities will help us find creative ways to efficiently and effectively develop solutions for clients."

Kuraj received her Bachelor of Business Administration at Baruch College.

About Lumentus

