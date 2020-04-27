Digital Air Strike Launches Power Text Paired with Artificial Intelligence to Help Businesses Provide Customers with Timely Updates During COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement technology company, announced today its new Power Text messaging technology that allows businesses to quickly and effectively deliver important, timely updates to customers via SMS messages. Power Text is paired with Response Path AI-powered messaging as part of Digital Air Strike's new Virtual Retailing Program.

Through Power Text, customers can reply via text 24/7 and the AI technology of Response Path immediately engages with customers who respond to the messages. Consumers can request to be connected to a team member by SMS at any time. By automating responses to consumers and giving them self-service tools like an appointment scheduler built into the AI technology, a business can then focus limited or remote staff on consumers that need additional assistance, while allowing other consumers to self-service. Staff gets alerts by text and email so they can jump into the conversation from any device, anywhere, and manage replies from an easy-to-use dashboard. An added benefit for the business is the ability to capture all communication, vs. staff texting from their own devices.

"Let technology do the heavy lifting for you," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. "There's value in selectively leveraging SMS text messaging to broadcast key information to your customers, such as extra precautions you are taking to keep them safe and changes to business hours. Businesses are embracing this new offering as another way to reach out to customers who are sheltering at home during the pandemic."

Texting is an effective way for businesses to engage with customers in a new way and provide timely updates when offerings may change, capture leads and schedule appointments. Since so much is changing related to new safety precautions, Power Text helps businesses stay in front of their customers with the right message delivered quickly and efficiently. More than 80% of text messages are read within five minutes, while consumers only open one in four emails they receive.

Power Text offers more opportunities to engage with consumers than competitor text offerings because it connects to website chat, Facebook Messenger and the AI-powered chat bots that automate appointment scheduling and many other facets of consumer assistance, for both sales and service. This is especially helpful for auto dealers, while all small businesses can take advantage of the new texting service.

Power Text is part of the Digital Air Strike Virtual Retailing Program, which allows businesses to interact and transact with customers using multiple mediums, including video, AI, social media, email, chat, and SMS with AI automation. Response Logix combines the power of email with real-time micro-websites that generate interactive price quotes to help consumers select vehicles. Response Path AI-powered, multi-channel chat engages consumers automatically, 24/7, asks/answers questions, captures lead information and alerts employees when human interaction is needed. It is also fully integrated with Facebook Marketplace and Power Text. Video Logix is an easy-to-use video platform that allows businesses to create and send videos to customers showcasing their services, inventory, and social distancing practices. Video Logix is offered free of charge for 30 days to all businesses. The Video Logix platform and videos from automobile dealers across the country can be seen here.

Power Text is free for 60 days for Digital Air Strike clients using Response Path, Response Logix, Video Logix, or Social Logix. It is also offered as an add-on for clients using Media Logix solutions, or available at a stand-alone solution.

Digital Air Strike developed a resources page with downloadable content for businesses, industry updates and examples of dealerships using video to communicate with customers. The company also hosts free, best-practice webinars about Virtual Retailing and how businesses can implement new strategies immediately. The complete webinar schedule and the ability to request previous presentations can be found here.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, and consumer engagement technology company helping businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

