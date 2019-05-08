Digital Air Strike Teams with Kelley Blue Book to Provide Trade-In Values

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike™, the leading social media, intelligent lead response and consumer engagement technology company, has teamed with Kelley Blue Book®, The Trusted Resource for used car valuations, to add vehicle trade-in values to its award-winning Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)-powered real-time messaging solution, Response Path.

Kelley Blue Book, part of the Cox Automotive family of brands, is one of the best-known names in the auto industry and a trusted resource for car buyers. In fact, according to Digital Air Strike's Seventh Annual Automotive Social Media & Online Trends Study of over 4,000 car buyers and service customers, 33% of car buyers reported Kelley Blue Book's website, KBB.com, was the most helpful site when doing their research.

"The way people engage with businesses has changed," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO, Digital Air Strike. "We developed Response Path to accommodate consumers' need for immediate access to online shopping information leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Response Path continues to lead the industry in innovation and consumer focused features that cater to the needs of our dealerships and their customers. The integration with Kelley Blue Book, which is the first vehicle valuation integration of many, allows dealers to expedite the purchase process, keeps car buyers on their website longer, and ultimately sells more vehicles."

The Kelley Blue Book integration helps streamline the sales process by giving car buyers all the information they need to purchase a vehicle through Response Path on a dealership's website. Through Kelley Blue Book, car buyers can request vehicle trade-in values directly in the Response Path intelligent messaging window and take the next step of scheduling an appointment, providing contact information and getting a customized price quote on vehicles of interest. Response Path also includes dealership incentives, vehicles for sale, contact details, positive customer reviews, and much more.

"Leveraging Kelley Blue Book Trade-In Values, dealers offer their consumers the convenience of market-relevant pricing information and help build confidence in what can be an overwhelming process," said Damon Bennett, senior director of Syndication for Kelley Blue Book. "With both parties, dealers and shoppers, coming to the table with the same information, it also helps reduce friction and create a mutually beneficial transaction."

Response Path also integrates with Facebook Messenger and manages leads for dealerships selling vehicles on Facebook Marketplace. More information can be found at https://digitalairstrike.com/lead-response/response-path/.

Digital Air Strike will be showcasing Response Path's new features during a free webinar on Thursday, May 9, 2019. All dealers are invited to attend and learn how Digital Air Strike's Response Path improves customer communication, increases lead conversions and sales. Dealers can register for the webinar by visiting www.digitalairstrike.com/webinars.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response and consumer engagement technology company helping over 5,000 businesses increase consumer response and conversions in online, digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions. The company works with thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

