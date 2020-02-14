Digital Air Strike Unveils New Video and Credit Technology at the 2020 J.D. Power Auto Summit

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, intelligent lead response and consumer engagement technology company, today unveiled two new consumer engagement technology solutions: Video Logix, a video engagement tool that allows automotive dealers to include personalized video messages in their customer communication, and Credit Logix, an online digital financing tool that automatically matches buyers to the vehicles that best match their credit profile and cuts deal times to just minutes instead of hours.

"Digital Air Strike's commitment to innovation focuses on improving the customer experience while helping dealers generate more revenue, which now includes a very innovative way to match the right vehicle to the right credit profile," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. "We have also seen that video is the best way to engage consumers during the digital retailing process. Our Video Logix technology increases transparency and trust while boosting appointment ratios by four times and show-to-close ratios by 10 times. Digital Air Strike has created an easy-to-use solution, and we will even do the execution as well. It's the automotive industry's first Tier III managed video engagement solution."

After 10 years of monitoring and managing consumer sentiment, Digital Air Strike has identified one of the most challenging parts of the in-store experience for consumers is going through the financing process. Credit Logix minimizes wait times by matching car buyers to the vehicles they can afford before they ever arrive at the dealership.

Credit Logix is added to dealership websites through Digital Air Strike's award-winning AI messaging technology, Response Path. Directly within the messaging platform and using the built-in artificial intelligence, Credit Logix will perform a credit pre-qualification using the dealer's preferred credit partner and will instantly show consumers which vehicles in the dealership's inventory they qualify for based on the customer's unique credit profile. The technology is especially beneficial for consumers with less than perfect credit scores while improving their overall dealership experience.

"Our Kia store, where we have the most subprime customers, has won DealerRater's Dealer of the Year six years in a row," said Jennifer Hurley, Buying Center director at Royal Automotive Group. "So as far as customer experience, Credit Logix enhances that for us. We present the right cars up front quickly, and the customers are happy."

Video Logix and Credit Logix will be showcased at Digital Air Strike's NADA Booth 4314C during the National Automobile Dealers Association convention being held in Las Vegas Feb. 15-17, 2020. Dealers are encouraged to demo the products and pick up a party pass to the company's once-in-a-lifetime client appreciation event: the DAS Notorious Baller's party on Sunday, Feb. 16. This exclusive party features sports legends Pete Rose and Brian "The Boz" Bosworth in a "chalk talk" Q&A session, as well as live performances by '90s hip-hop legends Coolio, Tone Loc and Rob Base.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response technology and consumer engagement company helping 5,000 dealerships increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

SOURCE Digital Air Strike

Related Links

https://digitalairstrike.com

