Digital Air Strike's Highly Anticipated 8th Annual Automotive Digital Retailing Consumer Trends Study Results Revealed at NADA 2020

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, intelligent lead response and consumer engagement technology company, today revealed the findings of its 8th Annual Automotive Digital Retailing Consumer Trends Study at this year's National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas.

The company's COO, Erica Sietsma, is presenting the results during two sessions at NADA: Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. PT. and Feb.16 at 10:30 a.m. PT in room N219-222 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The study highlights new ways automotive consumers are utilizing Google and Facebook, including new trends relating to which review sites consumers use most and how they really feel about social media ads.

"As the car buying process becomes increasingly digital, consumers continue to do more research online before they even contact a dealership," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. "This makes the need for effective digital tools even more critical. Dealers need to have a strategy and the latest tools to help guide the process. Consumers want intelligent messaging, credit qualifying software and dealerships to have a strong presence on Facebook and Google. The easier it is for customers to find the information they need, the more likely they are to do business with a dealership and will ultimately spend more money if friction is reduced in the purchase process."

The study surveyed 7,000 vehicle purchasers and servicers that had either purchased or serviced a vehicle with a franchised dealership in the prior six months. The consumers were not pre-qualified in any way other than having made a purchase. The study respondents were 59% male and 41% female, 39% of respondents had visited a dealership to purchase a new or used vehicle, while 61% had taken their vehicle to a dealership for service.

Top findings from Digital Air Strike's 8th Annual Automotive Digital Retailing Consumer Trends Study include:

Social Media and Search

62% of sales customers (up from 47% in prior year) chose a dealership solely based on online search and reviews

54% of car buyers and 63% of service customers said social media and review sites were the most helpful in the dealership selection process, even more so than the dealership website

62% of sales customers and 51% of service customers ranked Google as the top site for reading reviews about dealerships

More buyers and service customers are flocking to Facebook: 67% of sales customers and 62% of service customers use Facebook to read dealership reviews—up from 57% and 56% over the previous year's study

67% of car buyers and service customers say social media ads are very helpful and 51% have purchased something directly through an ad on social media

Intelligent Messaging and Financing

Consumers want automated tools that make it easy to contact a dealership, including intelligent messaging. 90% of customers said they would book an appointment using chat technology

Speed matters—61% of car buyers said the dealership's speed of response impacted their decision to choose one dealership over another

31% of customers want to take care of financing online and would use tools that allow them to do more of the full digital retail process themselves online

Stop by NADA Booth 4314C to learn more about the trends study, to see Digital Air Strike's new products in action and to pick up a party pass to the company's once-in-a-lifetime Notorious Baller's party on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 6-9:30 p.m. This exclusive event will feature sports legends Pete Rose and Brian "The Boz" Bosworth in a "chalk talk" Q&A session, as well as live performances by '90s hip-hop legends Coolio, Tone Loc and Rob Base.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response technology and consumer engagement company helping 5,000 businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

SOURCE Digital Air Strike

Related Links

http://www.digitalairstrike.com

