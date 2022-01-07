Digital Align Welcomes Kevin Murphy as its First Vice President of Sales and Business Development

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Align, Inc., a leader and proven partner in Business Process Transformation for Credit Unions is pleased to announce Kevin as a newly appointed Vice President of Sales and Business Development starting early January.

Kevin Murphy, Vice President of Sales Rajesh Patil, Chief Executive Officer

Kevin has worked over twenty years in the financial services industry spending the last few at XCEL Federal Credit Union as their Chief Lending Officer in northern New Jersey. Prior to that Kevin devoted over eight years to McGraw-Hill Federal Credit Union as a Senior Relationship Manager and Business Development Executive in the financial district of New York City.

"Digital Align is ready for accelerated growth in 2022 and I was looking for a passionate sales and business development leader who understands credit unions and believes in creating value to our customer and their members" said Rajesh Patil, CEO at Digital Align Inc.

Kevin is responsible for promoting Digital Align's products and services. Manage, organize and maintain Digital Align's sales and marketing operations as well as develop new business opportunities across the country.

" I feel blessed and honored to have been chosen for this role. When I met Digital Align's CEO, Rajesh Patil, I immediately knew this was the right fit for me. His story is so inspirational and the technology so amazing. My goal each and every day is to make a positive impact in someone's life. This role will allow me to work with Credit Union leaders across the country on their digital transformation strategies and utilizing automation to ultimately allow their staff more time to focus on their members' financial wellness. We will make a difference." - Kevin Murphy - VP of Sales at Digital Align, Inc.

"Welcome Kevin Murphy...The right solution implemented by the right team at the right time can give amazing results for Credit Unions and Community Banks. Kevin's passion for serving financial institutions aligns with ours and we will have fun together." - Rajesh Patil - CEO and President at Digital Align, Inc.

About Digital Align

Digital Align is an experienced team of experts who streamline processes so financial institutions can do more with less. Our Digital Transformation and Solution experts understand how to deploy innovative solutions to enhance capabilities across all departments within financial institutions. We have decades of experience building digital strategy roadmaps, developing executable plans and implementing digital solutions to generate better ROIs for financial institutions.

