Digital Asset Custody Company, Brane, Announces Dalton McGuinty, Ontario's 24th Premier, and Ottawa Lawyer, Brian McIntomny, Join Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading digital asset custodian, announced today that Dalton McGuinty and Brian McIntomny have joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. McGuinty was Premier of Ontario for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2013. While Premier, Mr. McGuinty created Canada's first Ministry of Research and Innovation serving as inaugural minister. Since leaving office, Mr. McGuinty served as a Senior Fellow at Harvard University's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs. Mr. McGuinty is presently on the Board of Directors of Innergex Renewable Energy, a reporting issuer and a TSX listed company. As well, he sits on the Board of Directors of Pomerleau Inc., a national construction company, and serves as Special Advisor to the CEO of D2L Corporation, a global education technology business. Mr. McGuinty is also a Senior Fellow at Carleton University's School of Public Policy and Governance, and he sits on the Board of Directors of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Mr. McGuinty will chair Brane's nominating committee as the company continues to grow its team.

Mr. McIntomny, Counsel at Mann Lawyers LLP, and a veteran of Canadian national law firms, brings over 30 years of business law experience advising public and private companies on both external and internal relationships including structuring and implementing transactions, strategic planning and alliances, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance (debt and equity) and securities. Mr. McIntomny will chair Brane's governance committee.

"I'm excited to contribute to a Canadian company that has developed a state-of-the-art digital asset custody solution that will allow financial institutions and asset managers to participate with confidence in the blockchain economy," said Mr. McGuinty.

Brane's founder, Patrick McLaughlin, said: "The addition of Mr. McGuinty and Mr. McIntomny to the Brane team further inspires confidence in our company and our commitment to provide our customers with a secure, transparent and customizable custodial solution. Brane brings superior credibility to this undertaking with our Brane Safe technology validated by numerous certifications and by adhering to industry best practices."

Founded in 2017, Brane is a Canadian-based fintech company focused on offering institutions the safest and most secure digital asset custody solutions around the globe. Brane is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 - the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents, supports all digital assets, and is fully insured against theft and crime.

