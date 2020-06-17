Digital Asset Custody Company Brane Announces First Acquisition

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading digital asset custodian, announced today that it will be acquiring the remainder of the joint venture Big Index. Big Index was formed in 2017 with 50% owned directly by Brane and the other 50% owned by Ictinus. The team of three developers including Martin Viens and Matthew Grainger and led by Christian Desjardins is located in Ottawa, Canada's Capital City. Brane anticipates the closing of the deal to take place in the coming weeks.

Brane Founder and CSO Patrick McLaughlin said, "When we started Brane three years ago we decided to take the JV route with our development team. Chris and the team have consistently produced above expectations. These were and continue to be the right guys at the right place at the right time."

Christian Desjardins, owner of Ictinus, "Partnering with Brane has been an incredible journey. Our work has been bringing legitimacy to this new technological space. We see a real opportunity with established asset managers and beyond."

Founded in 2017, Brane is a Canadian-based fintech company that offers world-class digital asset custody solutions around the globe. Brane is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 - the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents, supports all digital assets, and is fully insured against theft and crime.

