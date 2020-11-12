Digital Asset Custody Company, Brane, Announces Suzanne Larsen, International Technology C-Suite Executive, and Former Ontario Deputy Minister of Community Safety, Matthew Torigian, Join Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a blockchain innovation company and leading digital asset custodian, announced today that Suzanne Larsen and Matthew Torigian have joined its Board of Directors.

Ms. Larsen brings expansive twenty-year experience in executive leadership roles and solutions delivery in multi-national companies in Public Safety, Telecommunications and Aerospace & Defence markets. Suzanne has a strong focus on strategic leadership focusing on increasing revenues and reducing expenses and has significant experience in mergers and acquisitions. She is Certified Board Member (CDI.D) by Corporate Directors International LLP and has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Ottawa.

Mr. Torigian is a leader in policing and public administration in Ontario, with a career that has spanned over 33 years and touched on all aspects of community safety. He served as Ontario's Deputy Minister of Community Safety from 2014 to 2018 and the Chief of Police for Waterloo Regional Police Service. Matt is a past president of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and served as a member of the board of directors with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. Currently, he serves as a Distinguished Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto, where he is leading a global policing initiative within the Global Justice Lab. Matt has a Master of Public Administration degree from Western University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Wilfrid Laurier University. He has completed extensive graduate justice studies courses at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and was invested as an Officer of the Order of Merit of Police Forces in 2012.

Brane's Executive Chairman, Adam Miron, said: "The addition of Ms. Larsen and Mr. Torigian to the Brane team significantly increases our Board governance, focus on operations, and ability to interface with public safety and law enforcement agencies. We are thrilled to welcome both of these esteemed new Directors as Brane continues to build momentum."

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 - the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime. Brane partners with organizations big and small and continues to develop new products.

