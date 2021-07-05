Digital Asset Exchange Binaryx Launches the Next-Generation Tokenization Platform to Help Businesses

TALLINN, Estonia, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binaryx, European digital asset exchange, announces the launch of its next-generation tokenization platform, empowering small and medium businesses to tokenize their assets to attract investments. Binaryx gains a competitive edge by combining digital asset exchange capabilities and asset tokenization services within a single platform.

"We want to help small and medium businesses that have gone through the startup stage and do not have enough capital by offering cost-efficient and time-consuming ways to scale. With the help of our tokenization platform, small and even micro- businesses can get support from their existing communities and attract private investors from all over the world," comments Oleg Kurchenko, founder and CEO of Binaryx.

Genius Marketing, an EdTech company from Eastern Europe, is the first company to tokenize its business using the Binaryx platform. Genius Marketing offers entrepreneurs a variety of educational programs on digital marketing.

Currently, the Binaryx team has been working with businesses and asset managers to build a pipeline of European projects, compliant for tokenization within the platform, and also to create and provide a fair, transparent, and accessible tokenization framework for all participants. Among the front runners in the pipeline, there are several EdTech and AdTech businesses from Eastern Europe, which aim to attract investment for further expansion.

Tokenization of real economy assets is one of the top emerging trends, predicted by many analytical companies, to shape the financial ecosystem within the next decade. According to Deloitte, tokenization could unlock trillions of euros in currently illiquid assets, transforming the financial space into a much faster, cheaper, and inclusive ecosystem. The Transparency Market says the tokenization market to grow up to $7 billion by 2026. The World Economic Forum forecasts that 10% of the world's GDP ($10 trillion) will be in the form of cryptographic assets within the next ten years.

About Binaryx

Binaryx is a digital asset exchange that enables buying, exchanging, and storing cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. With offices in Estonia and Ukraine, Binaryx builds the new generation financial ecosystem with asset tokenization in the center of its focus.

The company is established in 2019. Binaryx is licensed to conduct trading operations and is operated by BinaryxOÜ, a company registered in Estonia with registration code 14819844, licensed by Politseija Piirivalveamet.

