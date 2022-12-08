Digital asset management market size to increase by USD 11,936.72 million: 33% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital asset management market by deployment, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% and register an incremental growth of USD 11,936.72 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Asset Management Market 2023-2027

The digital asset management market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acquia Inc.: The company offers digital asset management for marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams.

The company offers digital asset management for marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams. Adobe Inc.: The company offers digital asset management which includes digital asset management workflows, digital rights management, and adobe asset link.

The company offers digital asset management which includes digital asset management workflows, digital rights management, and adobe asset link. Aprimo: The company offers digital asset management providing a single source of truth for all your brand assets and ensuring brand consistency every time.

The company offers digital asset management providing a single source of truth for all your brand assets and ensuring brand consistency every time. Bynder BV: The company offers digital asset management which ensures maximum value from your digital assets and 100 percent brand consistency.

The company offers digital asset management which ensures maximum value from your digital assets and 100 percent brand consistency. Canto Inc.: The company offers digital asset management which includes organization, collaboration, branding, and user roles.

The company offers digital asset management which includes organization, collaboration, branding, and user roles. CELUM GmbH

Cloudinary Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Frontify AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital asset management market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Enterprises in the region are the early adopters of DAM solutions. Over the years, enterprises in the region have increased their IT budget by approximately 70% for cloud-based solutions. Many such factors are fostering the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market in North America.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the shift from on-premises to SaaS, the increased use of DAM across retail, media, and entertainment industries, and the high demand for dynamic documents. However, the data privacy and security concerns is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The IT asset management software market size is forecasted to grow by USD 4.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. The rapid adoption of asset management software and the growing importance of asset tracking is notably driving the wearable technology market growth, although factors such as integration and implementation issues may impede the market growth.

The fixed asset management software market size is forecasted to grow by USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32%. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions is notably driving the smartwatch market growth, although factors such as data security and privacy concerns may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this Digital asset management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital asset management market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital asset management market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Digital asset management Market vendors

Digital asset management market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11,936.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., MediaValet Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WoodWing Software B.V., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital asset management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital asset management market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-Premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-Premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-Premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-Premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-Premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acquia Inc.

Exhibit 108: Acquia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Acquia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Acquia Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Acquia Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Aprimo

Exhibit 117: Aprimo - Overview



Exhibit 118: Aprimo - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Aprimo - Key offerings

12.6 Bynder BV

Exhibit 120: Bynder BV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bynder BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bynder BV - Key offerings

12.7 Canto Inc.

Exhibit 123: Canto Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Canto Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Canto Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 CELUM GmbH

Exhibit 126: CELUM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: CELUM GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: CELUM GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Cloudinary Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Cloudinary Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cloudinary Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cloudinary Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 132: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Frontify AG

Exhibit 137: Frontify AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Frontify AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Frontify AG - Key offerings

12.12 Image Relay Inc.

Exhibit 140: Image Relay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Image Relay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Image Relay Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 147: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 PhotoShelter Inc.

Exhibit 156: PhotoShelter Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: PhotoShelter Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: PhotoShelter Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Smartsheet Inc.

Exhibit 159: Smartsheet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Smartsheet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Smartsheet Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio