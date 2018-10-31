Digital Authority Partners and Mixpanel Announce Partnership: Improving Business Through Advanced Analytics Strategies

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency, has announced a strategic, certified partnership with Mixpanel, the world's leading product analytics platform. Together, Digital Authority Partners and Mixpanel will bring even more robust analytics solutions to enterprise clients across industries.

This newly announced partnership is another prime example of Mixpanel's commitment to its customers. By joining forces with Digital Authority Partners, Mixpanel's customers will reap the benefits of an expanding network of analytics experts. Additionally, this partnership will allow both organizations to continue creating products and experiences users love, faster and better.

"We're excited to partner with Mixpanel to leverage our skills and expertise using analytics to drive measurable improvements to clients' key performance indicators using the power of Mixpanel's user engagement metrics, retention, funnels, and behavioral analysis tools," said Michael Reddy, President, Digital Authority Partners.

"At Mixpanel, we offer industry-leading analytics to unlock insights from user data," said Justin Lau, Head of Partnerships and General Counsel at Mixpanel. "We're excited to have Digital Authority Partners join our network of Solution Partners to offer customers deep analytics strategies targeted to their individual use cases."

Data helps drives great customer experiences. Together, these companies will find new opportunities to engage deeper with customers through innovative strategies and digital products.

Goals of the Digital Authority Partners and Mixpanel partnership:

Implement strategic analytics solutions to support clients' business growth.

Enable our clients to make smarter decisions and move faster to improve their user experience.

Help our clients become more customer-centric and data-centric.

Starting today, Digital Authority Partners services will be available to all Mixpanel clients across the USA. For more information about the Mixpanel Partner Solutions Program, visit: https://mixpanel.com/partners/solution-partners/ .

About Digital Authority Partners

Digital Authority Partners develops next-generation digital transformation strategies through bold, data-driven insights and innovative problem solving. Digital Authority Partners helps organizations reimagine their business, website, mobile app, marketing strategy, user experience, and more, while adapting for the Digital Age. Digital Authority Partners is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, visit: www.digitalauthority.me .

About Mixpanel





Mixpanel is helping the world learn from its data by translating user behavior into actionable knowledge. As the leading user analytics platform, Mixpanel tracks interactions to surface insights that provide valuable insights which enable businesses to make smarter decisions, break down knowledge silos and drive intelligent innovation. Mixpanel is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Seattle, Salt Lake City, London, and Singapore. For more information about Mixpanel, visit: www.mixpanel.com .

