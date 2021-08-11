Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector | Market Analysis - Expected to grow by USD 199.44 billion | CAGR 17.63 % during 2021-2025|Technavio

Some of the major highlights from Technavio's Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector report:

The digital badges market in the education sector has the potential to grow by USD 199.44 million during 2021-2025.

during 2021-2025. The key factor that is notably driving the digital badges market growth in the education sector is increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badge vendors are supporting the market growth.

The inclusion of the digital badges market in the education sector support systems has been identified as a market challenge that limits the growth of market vendors.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including – Accredible, Accreditrust Technologies LLC, Badgecraft UAB, Basno Inc. Credly Inc., Discendum Oy, Forall Systems Inc, Instructure Inc., Open Badge Factory Ltd, and Pearson Plc.

The US and Canada are the key markets for the digital badges market in the education sector in North America .

. The digital badges market in the education sector share growth by the higher education segment has been significant.

Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector Report: Overview

The digital badges market in the education sector forecast report provides insights for your business strategies to reimage themselves. Buy the digital badges market report to understand the magnitude of the economic impact on each segment.

Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector Report: Key Drivers & Trends

According to our research output, there has been a negative impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. Key factors such as increased emphasis on gamification and government support drive the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as the credibility of digital badges and threats from open badges developed by schools & universities can hamper the market.

The Digital Badges market in the education sector report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector Vendors

The Digital Badges Market in the education sector forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

Accredible

Accreditrust Technologies LLC

Badgecraft UAB

Basno Inc.

Credly Inc.

Discendum Oy

Forall Systems Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Open Badge Factory Ltd.

Pearson Plc

The Digital Badges Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Digital Badges Market | Key Regions

North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in North America is increased emphasis on gamification.

Revenue-generating Product Segment | Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector

The digital badges market in the education sector's share growth by the higher education segment has been significant. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the digital badges market size in the education sector.

