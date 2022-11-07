Digital Banking Platforms Market Size to Grow by USD 21.07 Bn, Growing Use of Digital Payment Solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Type (Retail Banking and Corporate Banking) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Banking Platforms Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the digital banking platforms market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.07 billion.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing use of digital payment solutions is driving market growth. Various enterprises in the banking industry are offering banking platforms to improve their processes. For instance, American Express Canada offers the American Express vPayment, which allows businesses to handle corporate expenses smoothly. Similarly, Quisk offers a digital payment platform that is integrated with the core banking software of all banks in the UAE. Therefore, with the rise in digital payments, the demand for digital banking platforms is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Various enterprises in the banking industry are offering banking platforms to improve their processes. For instance, American Express Canada offers the American Express vPayment, which allows businesses to handle corporate expenses smoothly. Similarly, Quisk offers a digital payment platform that is integrated with the core banking software of all banks in the UAE. Therefore, with the rise in digital payments, the demand for digital banking platforms is expected to increase during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The issues related to data privacy and security are challenging market growth. Data privacy and security risks are the major issues faced by digital banking platforms. Big Data and AI can be used to retrieve, track, and analyze data from the connected server. Cloud infrastructure is affected by glitches in source codes. Hackers can easily access cloud-based data storage systems. Cybercriminals and hackers can identify, scan, and exploit loopholes and vulnerabilities. Therefore, various organizations are hesitant to deploy digital banking platforms for their operations.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio

Market Segmentation

By type, the retail banking segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Retail banking includes services offered by banks to the public or individuals. It is also called personal banking or consumer banking. Customers increasingly prefer online transactions such as payments through websites or mobile applications.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the digital banking platforms market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alkami Technology Inc.

Apiture

Backbase B.V.

Cor Financial Solutions Ltd.

ebankIT Omnichannel Innovation SA

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Finastra

Fiserv Inc.

FNZ Group Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

nCino Inc.

NCR Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SoFi Technologies Inc.

Sopra Banking Software

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Temenos AG

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

VSoft Corp.

Digital Banking Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkami Technology Inc., Apiture, Backbase B.V., Cor Financial Solutions Ltd., ebankIT Omnichannel Innovation SA, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., FNZ Group Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., nCino Inc., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SoFi Technologies Inc., Sopra Banking Software, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Temenos AG, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and VSoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Retail banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Retail banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Retail banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Corporate banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Corporate banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Corporate banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Corporate banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corporate banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cor Financial Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 92: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 97: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 FNZ Group Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 101: FNZ Group Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: FNZ Group Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: FNZ Group Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 nCino Inc.

Exhibit 109: nCino Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: nCino Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: nCino Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 112: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 117: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 118: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.11 Temenos AG

Exhibit 122: Temenos AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Temenos AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Temenos AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Temenos AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Temenos AG - Segment focus

10.12 VSoft Corp.

Exhibit 127: VSoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: VSoft Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: VSoft Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

