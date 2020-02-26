Digital Bond Platform eppf Expands Business With DZ Bank Cooperation and 250 New Issuers

LUXEMBOURG and FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fully regulated european bond issuance platform european primary placement facility (eppf) S.A. announces an expansion of its digital business with a new cooperation with DZ BANK. eppf's bond issuance platform will now be available to over 250 frequent issuer clients of DZ BANK via DZ BANK's inhouse InGen product and eppf's capital-markets-as-a-service (CMaaS) platform.

The collaboration will allow DZ BANK'S frequent issuers clients, via eppf group, to automate up to 500,000 financing options enabling bonds to be issued anytime, fully automated, in a machine-readable and cost-efficient manner in near real-time. First issues by DZ BANK'S frequent issuers clients taking advantage of the new collaboration are expected to happen within the next few weeks. Additional collaborations between eppf group and other European banks are currently considered.

eppf recently issued commercial paper and executed the first issuance of a German law registered bond via a clearing system for BNG Bank establishing a new Single European Debt Issuance Programme® (SEDIP) with a volume of EUR 1bn.

About european primary placement facility (eppf) S.A.

eppf S.A. is a securitisation vehicle incorporated under Luxembourg law and supervised by the Comission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, CSSF.

eppf was developed with the involvement of leading market participants from different countries including major investment banks, investors, advisors, issuers and regulators. It complies with Capital Markets Union principles and is the only capital-markets-as-a-service (CMaaS) platform of its kind. As an independent platform with a fully digitalised and automated financial infrastructure, eppf links issuers, investors and banks and is able to provide all services required for the issuance of financial instruments from one source. It is therefore a driver of harmonisation and standardisation on the bond markets.

In using the eppf platform Issuers benefit from the most advanced standardisation of the required legal and technical steps of the issuance process – from documentation and launch to settlement during the entire life of the relevant bond. The resulting efficiency gains allow corporates, project developers and other issuers, including the public sector, to raise debt on the capital markets at very low transaction costs and reduced time to market. The savings (which will vary depending on the issuer) may be as high as 80 per cent. compared to the traditional way to issue financial instruments. This makes bond issuance attractive not only for major organisations but also for smaller or infrequent issuers who may have requirements for a volume of EUR 10 million per annum. Frequent issuers on the other hand can make better use of favourable market opportunities as issuance can occur in near real-time. Investors enjoy the benefits of a central information hub, standardised processes and communications and a considerably expanded investment universe. Banks can not only save considerable amounts of their own capital with eppf, but can also execute more transactions at the same or even lower costs with the result that time- and cost-intensive processes in the back and middle office are reduced by using eppf to a minimum or not needed at all anymore.

For further information, visit www.eppf.eu.

About DZ BANK

DZ BANK is the second largest bank in Germany. It is the central institution in the cooperative financial network and serves around 850 cooperative banks. As "DZ BANK. Die Initiativbank", it is also active as a corporate bank and is the holding company for the specialised service providers in the DZ BANK Group: Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall (building society), DZ HYP (real estate and public sector financing), DZ PRIVATBANK, R+V Versicherung (insurance company), TeamBank (consumer finance), Union Investment Group (asset management), VR Smart Finanz and various other specialised institutions. With its extensive range of financial products and services, the DZ BANK Group supports the local cooperative banks - and their 10,500 branch offices - in Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Capital Markets and Transaction Banking. The Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken Cooperative Financial Network has more than 30 million customers in Germany. 18.6 million are also members and therefore shareholders of their bank. (www.dzbank.de)

