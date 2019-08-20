Digital Book World 2019 to Deliver a Powerhouse Program, Sept. 10-12 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Book World (DBW) is bringing together the innovators, experts and newsmakers of the publishing industry – including publishers large and small, traditional and untraditional, and the technology companies which serve all of them. The event takes place Sept. 10-12 in Nashville, Tenn. (with pre-conference workshops on Sept. 9) at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.

The event will feature publishing's most influential leaders, including representatives from Audible, Kickstarter, Microsoft, Amazon, American Library Association, Dollywood Foundation, Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House Audio, Macmillan Learning, Hachette Book Group, Ingram Content Group, Novel Effect, Association of University Presses, Alliance for Independent Authors, U.S. Copyright Office, Stanford University and Publishers Weekly, among many others.

The opening keynote will be presented by Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation, and the closing keynote will be presented by Ted Crisco of the U.S. Army, which recently released its first-ever audiobook to deliver army doctrine.

"If you're in publishing of any kind – print or digital – you'll find DBW to be an absolutely essential part of your year," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Digital Book World and CEO of Score Publishing and the VoiceFirst Events series of conferences.

Overall, DBW offers more than 60 conference sessions and workshops, mainstage presentations and fireside chats with publishing and technology experts. Session tracks include: Marketing Book World, Academic Book World, Data Book World, Production Book World, Print Book World and New Media Book World.

The DBW exhibit hall will showcase some of the best products, services, ecosystems and tools that modern publishers need to evolve. The event will also feature the DBW Awards, the Publishing Hall of Fame induction of industry veteran Mike Shatzkin, and the "roast" of industry leader Brian O'Leary, executive director of the Book Industry Study Group (BISG).

Registration for Digital Book World 2019 is available at http://www.digitalbookworld.com . Follow Digital Book World on Twitter: @DigiBookWorld or via #DBW19.

About VoiceFirst Events

Digital Book World is produced by VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), which hosts a portfolio of other leading events that explore the emergence of voice-tech and AI, including: Voice of the Flash Briefing, a VoiceFirst.TV online event (Oct. 3); The Voice of Money (Oct. 29 in New York City); and Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice-tech and AI in America, taking place the week after CES (Jan. 13-17, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.), among others. To learn more about these events, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.

