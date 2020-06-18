Digital Book World 2020 'Special Edition' Sells Out In-Person Gathering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Book World (DBW) 2020 "Special Edition," taking place Sept. 14-16, 2020, both as an in-person conference for two days and a one-day virtual event, recently sold out the in-person segment of the conference at Arrington Vineyards in Arrington, Tenn., Sept. 14-15. The virtual program, DBW Global, will take place Sept. 16 (registration still open). Digital Book World is the annual gathering of the wide world of publishing, which brings together the innovators, experts and newsmakers of the publishing industry.

DBW 2020 "Special Edition" will feature some of publishing's most influential leaders, including representatives from Amazon, Abrams Books, Beat.no, Bookshop, Bokbasen AS, Book Industry Study Group (BISG), Chatables, DAISY Consortium, Folio Literary Management, George Washington University, The Hot Sheet, National Novel Writing Month, New Society Publishers, OverDrive, Penguin Random House, ProQuest, Rakuten Kobo, Springer Nature, Sourcebooks, University of Arizona, Vearsa, Vooks, Virtusales and Vesuvian Media, among others.

"DBW 2020 will be a landmark event for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that it marks the return of in-person industry gatherings," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Digital Book World. "We've moved this year's program to the idyllic, open-air Arrington Vineyards, as a fun and experiential way to convene and take a deep breath after the heavy year we've all had so far. That in-person event is now sold out, but our online program, DBW Global, is still open to registrants."

The DBW 2020 keynote presenter – Jennifer Baker, managing editor at Penguin Random House and host of the Minorities in Publishing podcast – will lead an honest discussion on the challenges that continue to confront minorities in publishing.

DBW 2020 "Special Edition" Highlights:

Publishing During a Pandemic: Lessons Learned

Libraries vs. Publishers: The Fight No One Needs

David vs. Goliath: Taking on Amazon, for the Sake of Booksellers

Next-Generation Audiobooks: Trends in the Marketplace

Amazon Alexa, Multi-Touch Books and the Future of Higher Education

Go or No-Go: Using Data to Drive Decisions on Publishing Technology Projects

Professional Development in Publishing: How to Ensure the Next Generation Is Accessible, Diverse and Impactful

Bite-Size Books: What Publishing Looks Like When Time Is Short

How the Growth of the Wide World of Publishing Has Evolved the Modern ISBN

Streaming the Story: Bringing New Media to Children's Literature

Actionable AI: What Publishers Can Do Today with the Technology

DBW 2020 "Special Edition" will also feature the DBW Awards, the Publishing Hall of Fame and a special reception – all of which will take place at Arrington Vineyards. Arrington Vineyards, owned by country music superstar Kix Brooks, boasts a first-class "wine country experience" with award-winning wines – all set amongst the picturesque rolling hills of middle Tennessee.

DBW Global

In addition to the program on Sept. 14 and 15, Digital Book World will also include a special one-day virtual event, DBW Global, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 (complete conference program to be announced). "We're excited to add DBW Global as a way to bring together more thought-leaders and professionals from the publishing community around the world," said Metrock.

Registration for DBW Global is available at http://www.digitalbookworld.com. Follow Digital Book World on Twitter: @DigiBookWorld.

SOURCE Score Publishing / Project Voice Series