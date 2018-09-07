Digital Book World Names Finalists in the 2018 Digital Book World Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Book World (DBW) – the gathering of the wide world of publishing – announced the finalists in the 2018 Digital Book World Awards. Digital Book World will take place Oct. 2-4 in Nashville, Tenn. at the Music City Center. Conference details and registration are available at DigitalBookWorld.com.

Finalists:

Publisher of the Year

Audible Studios

China Publishing Group

Dark Horse

HarperCollins

Macmillan

Netflix

Penguin Random House

Sourcebooks

Tapocketa

Trade Publisher of the Year

HarperCollins

Macmillan

Penguin Random House

Children's Publisher of the Year

Disney Publishing

Sesame Workshop

Tapocketa

Vesuvian Media

Educational Publisher of the Year

A Book Apart

Capstone Publishing

Human eSources

Scholastic

Corporate Publisher of the Year

Airbnb

Amazon

Apple

IBM

NASA

Netflix

Southwest Airlines

Stripe

Academic/Scholarly Publisher of the Year

Emerald Publishing

Princeton University Press

Press Scholars' Press

Taylor and Francis

University of California Press

Religious Publisher of the Year

Freethought House

HarperCollins Christian Publishing

Kube Publishing

LifeWay

Worthy Publishing

Independent Publisher of the Year

A Strange Object

Chicago Review Press

Chronicle Books

Dead Ink Books

Milkweed Editions

Third Man Books

X Artists Books

Publishing Executive of the Year

Jeff Bezos , Amazon

, Amazon Dominique Raccah , Sourcebooks

, Sourcebooks Heather Reisman , Indigo

, Indigo Michael Tamblyn , Rakuten Kobo

, Rakuten Kobo Kashif Zafar , Apple

Publishing Entrepreneur of the Year

Molly Barton , Serial Box

, Serial Box Matt and Melissa Hammersley , Novel Effect

, Novel Effect Kinga Jentetics, PublishDrive

Holger Seim , Blinkist

, Blinkist Jonas Tellander , Storytel

, Storytel Magnus Haug Wanberg , reMarkable

Publishing Commentator of the Year

Joshua Benton , Nieman Journalism Lab

, Nieman Journalism Lab David Gaughran , Author

, Author Michael Kozlowski , Good e-Reader

, Good e-Reader Joanna Penn , Author

, Author Adam Rowe , Forbes

The DBW Medal for Leadership in Diversity

Jennifer Baker , Minorities in Publishing and Electric Literature

, Minorities in Publishing and Electric Literature Morgan Jerkins , Author

, Author Ellen Oh , We Need Diverse Books

, We Need Diverse Books Ruben Quesada , Chicago Review of Books

Innovation in Accessibility

Amazon Alexa

DAISY Consortium

Google Assistant

Novel Effect

SAGE Publishing UK

Best Mobile Application

Blinkist

Bluefire

Novel Effect

Readercoin

Scribd

Serial Box

Best Alexa Skill (Publishing + Storytelling)

Kids Court, Pretzel Labs

Short Bedtime Story, Webguild

Story Builder, Lazy Samurais

Tricky Genie, Tellables

Best Google Action (Publishing + Storytelling)

My Adventure Book

Storycastle

Best Use of Blockchain in Publishing Technology

Amino Pay

Po.et

Publica

Scenarex

Unlock

Best Use of AR/VR in Publishing

Amazon Sumerian

Devar

Reality Premedia Services

Best Use of AR/VR in Storytelling

Devar

My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR

Supersaurs

Best Marketing Campaign

Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World ( Andreas Herrmann , Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler )

( , and ) Elevate: An Essential Guide to Life ( Joseph Deitch )

( ) Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House ( Michael Wolff )

( ) The President Is Missing ( Bill Clinton , James Patterson )

( , ) Unbound Worlds (Cage Match)

Best Book Cover Art

Brass: A Novel (Xhenet Aliu)

(Xhenet Aliu) Destruction of Man ( Abraham Smith )

( ) The Infinite Future ( Tim Wirkus )

Best Use of Multimedia in Book Marketing

Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World ( Andreas Herrmann , Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler )

( , and ) Destruction of Man ( Abraham Smith )

Best Use of Podcasting in Book Marketing

The Creative Penn Podcast

Macmillan

Minorities in Publishing Podcast

Read It Forward Podcast

Science Fiction and Fantasy Marketing Podcast

Smarty Pants Book Marketing Podcast

Best Use of Social Media in Book Marketing

7th Grade Revolution ( Liana Gardner )

( ) Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World ( Andreas Herrmann , Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler )

( , and ) Ignition (Open Road Integrated Media)

(Open Road Integrated Media) Read It Forward (@BookBento)

Best Use of Voice Assistants in Book Marketing

Amazon Storytime

Earplay

HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Flash briefing skill)

Simon & Schuster (Stephen King Library skill)

VaynerMedia

Best Use of Data in Publishing

Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World ( Andreas Herrmann , Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler )

( , and ) Biblio / Virtusales

Creepy Crate (Open Road Integrated Media)

Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Intensive Review, Third Edition: Fast Facts and Practice Questions ( Maria T. Codina Leik )

( ) PublishDrive

Best Agency Representation in Publishing

Daniel Literary Group

Lyceum Agency

Mansion Street Literary Management

Rogers, Coleridge & White

Susan Rabiner Literary Agency

Best Book (Overall)

Galdo's Gift: The Boovie ( Trevor Young and Eleanor Long )

( and ) This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America ( Morgan Jerkins )

Best Book (Fiction)

Galdo's Gift: The Boovie ( Trevor Young and Eleanor Long )

( and ) Seeker ( Douglas E. Richards )

Best Book (Non-Fiction)

Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World ( Andreas Herrmann , Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler )

( , and ) Experience On Demand: What Virtual Reality Is, How It Works, And What It Can Do (Jeremy Ballenson)

(Jeremy Ballenson) Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House ( Michael Wolff )

( ) This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America ( Morgan Jerkins )

Best Book (Anthology)

Annual Perspectives In Mathematics Education 2018 (NCTM)

(NCTM) Barna Trends 2018: What's New and What's Next at the Intersection of Faith and Culture (Barna Group)

(Barna Group) The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy of the Year: Volume Twelve ( Jonathan Strahan )

( ) The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump : 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President (Bandy Lee)

(Bandy Lee) High Growth Handbook ( Elad Gil )

( ) This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America ( Morgan Jerkins )

Best Book (Architecture)

Naturally Animated Architecture ( Kevin Nute )

( ) The SketchUp Workflow for Architecture: Modeling Buildings, Visualizing Design, and Creating Construction Documents with SketchUp Pro and LayOut, Second Edition ( Michael Brightman )

Best Audiobook

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House ( Michael Wolff )

( ) From a Certain Point of View (Star Wars) ( Renee Ahdieh et al)

(Star Wars) ( et al) The Griffin's Feather: Dragon Rider, Book 2 ( Cornelia Funke )

( ) Road to Tara: The Life of Margaret Mitchell ( Anne Edwards )

( ) Vacationland: True Stories From Painful Beaches ( John Hodgman )

( ) What Happened ( Hillary Rodham Clinton )

Best Book (Business)

Hit Refresh ( Satya Nadella )

( ) The Catalyst Effect: 12 Skills and Behaviors to Boost Your Impact and Elevate Team Performance ( Jerry Toomer , Craig Caldwell , Steve Weitzenkorn , Chelsea Clark )

( , , , ) Crack the C-Suite Code: How Successful Leaders Make It to the Top ( Cassandra Frangos )

( ) High Growth Handbook ( Elad Gil )

Best Book (Children's)

7th Grade Revolution ( Liana Gardner )

( ) Galdo's Gift: The Boovie ( Trevor Young and Eleanor Long )

( and ) The Worst Book Ever: A Funny, Interactive Read-aloud for Story Time ( Beth Bacon )

Best Book (Economics)

Amino Pay

Broken Pie Chart: 5 Ways To Build Your Investment Portfolio to Withstand and Prosper in Risky Markets ( Derek Moore )

Best Book (Essays)

Feel Free: Essays ( Zadie Smith )

( ) The Best American Essays 2017 ( Leslie Jamison )

( ) We're Doomed. Now What? Essays on War and Climate Change ( Roy Scranton )

Best Book (Fine Arts)

The Museum of Lost Art ( Noah Charney )

( ) Why Bach? An Audio-Visual Appreciation ( Daniel Brown )

Best Book (Health / Medical Science)

Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Intensive Review, Third Edition: Fast Facts and Practice Questions ( Maria T. Codina Leik )

( ) Medical Medium Thyroid Healing: The Truth Behind Hashimoto's, Graves', Insomnia, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules, & Epstein-Barr ( Anthony William )

Best Book (Horror)

Gilchrist: A Novel ( Christian Galacar )

( ) Hybrid ( James Marshall Smith )

Best Book (How-To)

Final Cut Pro X 10.4 - How It Works ( Edgar Rothermich )

( ) Forgiving Your Way to Freedom ( Gil Mertz )

( ) How to Read Literature Like a Professor, Revised Edition ( Thomas C. Foster )

( ) The Writer's Field Guide to the Craft of Fiction ( Michael Noll )

Best Book (Inspirational)

Grace for the Unexpected Journey ( Deborah Barr )

( ) Hug Everyone You Know: A Year of Community, Courage, and Cancer ( Antoinette Truglio Martin )

Best Book (Interactive Fiction)

Galdo's Gift: The Boovie ( Trevor Young and Eleanor Long )

( and ) Harmonia ( Liza Daly )

( ) This New World: A Digital Story of the American Midwest ( Jillian Marquardt )

Midwest ( ) Two Worlds, One Child's Heart ( Vered Kaminsky )

Best Book (Mathematics / Science)

Mathventure for 5th Grade (JC Hamel / Steeve Lemay)

(JC Hamel / Steeve Lemay) The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect (Judea Pearl)

Best Book (Poetry)

Destruction of Man ( Abraham Smith )

( ) The Carrying ( Ada Limon )

Best Book (Politics)

Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump ( Laura Ingraham )

( ) Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House ( Michael Wolff )

( ) What Happened ( Hillary Rodham Clinton )

( ) The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump : 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President (Bandy Lee)

(Bandy Lee) The Rights Turn in Conservative Christian Politics : How Abortion Transformed the Culture Wars (Cambridge Studies in Social Theory, Religion, and Politics) ( Andrew R. Lewis )

(Cambridge Studies in Social Theory, Religion, and Politics) ( ) The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump ( Gregg Jarrett )

Best Book (Religious)

Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World ( Max Lucado )

( ) Barna Trends 2018: What's New and What's Next at the Intersection of Faith and Culture (Barna Group)

(Barna Group) Longing For Motherhood ( Chelsea Patterson Sobolik )

( ) The World Is Awake: A Celebration of Everyday Blessings ( Linsey Davis )

Best Book (Science Fiction)

Candidates, Cartel, and Chaos ( Sterling Emmal )

( ) Artificial Condition ( Martha Wells )

( ) From a Certain Point of View (Star Wars) ( Renee Ahdieh et al)

View (Star Wars) ( et al) Seeker ( Douglas E. Richards )

( ) The Tangled Lands ( Paolo Bacigalupi , Tobias Buckell )

Best Book (Short Stories)

The Man Who Shot Out My Eye Is Dead ( Chanelle Benz )

) The Love That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Short Stories (Fiza Pathan)

Best Book (Social Issues)

Farewell, Damascus ( Ghada Samman )

( ) The Love That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Short Stories (Fiza Pathan)

(Fiza Pathan) The Miseducation of the Student Athlete: How to Fix College Sports ( Kenneth L. Shropshire and Collin D. Williams, Jr. )

( and ) Sexual Violence on Campus: Power-Conscious Approaches to Awareness, Prevention, and Response ( Chris Linder )

( ) This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America ( Morgan Jerkins )

Best Book (Technology)

Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World ( Andreas Herrmann , Walter Brenner , and Rupert Stadler )

( , , and ) Experience On Demand: What Virtual Reality Is, How It Works, And What It Can Do (Jeremy Ballenson)

(Jeremy Ballenson) Rewiring Education: How Technology Can Unlock Every Student's Potential ( John Couch )

Best Book (Textbook)

CollegeScope (Human eSources)

(Human eSources) Mathventure for 5th Grade (JC Hamel/Steeve Lemay)

