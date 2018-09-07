Digital Book World Names Finalists in the 2018 Digital Book World Awards
11:05 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Book World (DBW) – the gathering of the wide world of publishing – announced the finalists in the 2018 Digital Book World Awards. Digital Book World will take place Oct. 2-4 in Nashville, Tenn. at the Music City Center. Conference details and registration are available at DigitalBookWorld.com.
"As important as Digital Book World is in convening the wide world of publishing, and enabling publishers of all sizes and types to gather together, it's just as important to provide a venue for all publishers to compete against one another on equal footing," said Digital Book World Executive Producer Bradley Metrock. "With the DBW Awards, we have accomplished that, providing an awards program honoring best-in-class achievement across that same wide world of publishing."
Winners of the Digital Book World Awards will be announced on Oct. 2 during the Digital Book World Awards Reception, part of Digital Book World 2018. Some of the winners will be announced live at the reception and some will be announced via DigitalBookWorld.com.
Finalists:
Publisher of the Year
- Audible Studios
- China Publishing Group
- Dark Horse
- HarperCollins
- Macmillan
- Netflix
- Penguin Random House
- Sourcebooks
- Tapocketa
Trade Publisher of the Year
- HarperCollins
- Macmillan
- Penguin Random House
Children's Publisher of the Year
- Disney Publishing
- Sesame Workshop
- Tapocketa
- Vesuvian Media
Educational Publisher of the Year
- A Book Apart
- Capstone Publishing
- Human eSources
- Scholastic
Corporate Publisher of the Year
- Airbnb
- Amazon
- Apple
- IBM
- NASA
- Netflix
- Southwest Airlines
- Stripe
Academic/Scholarly Publisher of the Year
- Emerald Publishing
- Princeton University Press
- Scholars' Press
- Taylor and Francis
- University of California Press
Religious Publisher of the Year
- Freethought House
- HarperCollins Christian Publishing
- Kube Publishing
- LifeWay
- Worthy Publishing
Independent Publisher of the Year
- A Strange Object
- Chicago Review Press
- Chronicle Books
- Dead Ink Books
- Milkweed Editions
- Third Man Books
- X Artists Books
Publishing Executive of the Year
- Jeff Bezos, Amazon
- Dominique Raccah, Sourcebooks
- Heather Reisman, Indigo
- Michael Tamblyn, Rakuten Kobo
- Kashif Zafar, Apple
Publishing Entrepreneur of the Year
- Molly Barton, Serial Box
- Matt and Melissa Hammersley, Novel Effect
- Kinga Jentetics, PublishDrive
- Holger Seim, Blinkist
- Jonas Tellander, Storytel
- Magnus Haug Wanberg, reMarkable
Publishing Commentator of the Year
- Joshua Benton, Nieman Journalism Lab
- David Gaughran, Author
- Michael Kozlowski, Good e-Reader
- Joanna Penn, Author
- Adam Rowe, Forbes
The DBW Medal for Leadership in Diversity
- Jennifer Baker, Minorities in Publishing and Electric Literature
- Morgan Jerkins, Author
- Ellen Oh, We Need Diverse Books
- Ruben Quesada, Chicago Review of Books
Innovation in Accessibility
- Amazon Alexa
- DAISY Consortium
- Google Assistant
- Novel Effect
- SAGE Publishing UK
Best Mobile Application
- Blinkist
- Bluefire
- Novel Effect
- Readercoin
- Scribd
- Serial Box
Best Alexa Skill (Publishing + Storytelling)
- Kids Court, Pretzel Labs
- Short Bedtime Story, Webguild
- Story Builder, Lazy Samurais
- Tricky Genie, Tellables
Best Google Action (Publishing + Storytelling)
- My Adventure Book
- Storycastle
Best Use of Blockchain in Publishing Technology
- Amino Pay
- Po.et
- Publica
- Scenarex
- Unlock
Best Use of AR/VR in Publishing
- Amazon Sumerian
- Devar
- Reality Premedia Services
Best Use of AR/VR in Storytelling
- Devar
- My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR
- Supersaurs
Best Marketing Campaign
- Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World (Andreas Herrmann, Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler)
- Elevate: An Essential Guide to Life (Joseph Deitch)
- Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (Michael Wolff)
- The President Is Missing (Bill Clinton, James Patterson)
- Unbound Worlds (Cage Match)
Best Book Cover Art
- Brass: A Novel (Xhenet Aliu)
- Destruction of Man (Abraham Smith)
- The Infinite Future (Tim Wirkus)
Best Use of Multimedia in Book Marketing
- Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World (Andreas Herrmann, Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler)
- Destruction of Man (Abraham Smith)
Best Use of Podcasting in Book Marketing
- The Creative Penn Podcast
- Macmillan
- Minorities in Publishing Podcast
- Read It Forward Podcast
- Science Fiction and Fantasy Marketing Podcast
- Smarty Pants Book Marketing Podcast
Best Use of Social Media in Book Marketing
- 7th Grade Revolution (Liana Gardner)
- Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World (Andreas Herrmann, Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler)
- Ignition (Open Road Integrated Media)
- Read It Forward (@BookBento)
Best Use of Voice Assistants in Book Marketing
- Amazon Storytime
- Earplay
- HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Flash briefing skill)
- Simon & Schuster (Stephen King Library skill)
- VaynerMedia
Best Use of Data in Publishing
- Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World (Andreas Herrmann, Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler)
- Biblio / Virtusales
- Creepy Crate (Open Road Integrated Media)
- Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Intensive Review, Third Edition: Fast Facts and Practice Questions (Maria T. Codina Leik)
- PublishDrive
Best Agency Representation in Publishing
- Daniel Literary Group
- Lyceum Agency
- Mansion Street Literary Management
- Rogers, Coleridge & White
- Susan Rabiner Literary Agency
Best Book (Overall)
- Galdo's Gift: The Boovie (Trevor Young and Eleanor Long)
- This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America (Morgan Jerkins)
Best Book (Fiction)
- Galdo's Gift: The Boovie (Trevor Young and Eleanor Long)
- Seeker (Douglas E. Richards)
Best Book (Non-Fiction)
- Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World (Andreas Herrmann, Walter Brenner and Rupert Stadler)
- Experience On Demand: What Virtual Reality Is, How It Works, And What It Can Do (Jeremy Ballenson)
- Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (Michael Wolff)
- This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America (Morgan Jerkins)
Best Book (Anthology)
- Annual Perspectives In Mathematics Education 2018 (NCTM)
- Barna Trends 2018: What's New and What's Next at the Intersection of Faith and Culture (Barna Group)
- The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy of the Year: Volume Twelve (Jonathan Strahan)
- The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President (Bandy Lee)
- High Growth Handbook (Elad Gil)
- This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America (Morgan Jerkins)
Best Book (Architecture)
- Naturally Animated Architecture (Kevin Nute)
- The SketchUp Workflow for Architecture: Modeling Buildings, Visualizing Design, and Creating Construction Documents with SketchUp Pro and LayOut, Second Edition (Michael Brightman)
Best Audiobook
- Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (Michael Wolff)
- From a Certain Point of View (Star Wars) (Renee Ahdieh et al)
- The Griffin's Feather: Dragon Rider, Book 2 (Cornelia Funke)
- Road to Tara: The Life of Margaret Mitchell (Anne Edwards)
- Vacationland: True Stories From Painful Beaches (John Hodgman)
- What Happened (Hillary Rodham Clinton)
Best Book (Business)
- Hit Refresh (Satya Nadella)
- The Catalyst Effect: 12 Skills and Behaviors to Boost Your Impact and Elevate Team Performance (Jerry Toomer, Craig Caldwell, Steve Weitzenkorn, Chelsea Clark)
- Crack the C-Suite Code: How Successful Leaders Make It to the Top (Cassandra Frangos)
- High Growth Handbook (Elad Gil)
Best Book (Children's)
- 7th Grade Revolution (Liana Gardner)
- Galdo's Gift: The Boovie (Trevor Young and Eleanor Long)
- The Worst Book Ever: A Funny, Interactive Read-aloud for Story Time (Beth Bacon)
Best Book (Economics)
- Amino Pay
- Broken Pie Chart: 5 Ways To Build Your Investment Portfolio to Withstand and Prosper in Risky Markets (Derek Moore)
Best Book (Essays)
- Feel Free: Essays (Zadie Smith)
- The Best American Essays 2017 (Leslie Jamison)
- We're Doomed. Now What? Essays on War and Climate Change (Roy Scranton)
Best Book (Fine Arts)
- The Museum of Lost Art (Noah Charney)
- Why Bach? An Audio-Visual Appreciation (Daniel Brown)
Best Book (Health / Medical Science)
- Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Intensive Review, Third Edition: Fast Facts and Practice Questions (Maria T. Codina Leik)
- Medical Medium Thyroid Healing: The Truth Behind Hashimoto's, Graves', Insomnia, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules, & Epstein-Barr (Anthony William)
Best Book (Horror)
- Gilchrist: A Novel (Christian Galacar)
- Hybrid (James Marshall Smith)
Best Book (How-To)
- Final Cut Pro X 10.4 - How It Works (Edgar Rothermich)
- Forgiving Your Way to Freedom (Gil Mertz)
- How to Read Literature Like a Professor, Revised Edition (Thomas C. Foster)
- The Writer's Field Guide to the Craft of Fiction (Michael Noll)
Best Book (Inspirational)
- Grace for the Unexpected Journey (Deborah Barr)
- Hug Everyone You Know: A Year of Community, Courage, and Cancer (Antoinette Truglio Martin)
Best Book (Interactive Fiction)
- Galdo's Gift: The Boovie (Trevor Young and Eleanor Long)
- Harmonia (Liza Daly)
- This New World: A Digital Story of the American Midwest (Jillian Marquardt)
- Two Worlds, One Child's Heart (Vered Kaminsky)
Best Book (Mathematics / Science)
- Mathventure for 5th Grade (JC Hamel / Steeve Lemay)
- The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect (Judea Pearl)
Best Book (Poetry)
- Destruction of Man (Abraham Smith)
- The Carrying (Ada Limon)
Best Book (Politics)
- Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump (Laura Ingraham)
- Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (Michael Wolff)
- What Happened (Hillary Rodham Clinton)
- The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President (Bandy Lee)
- The Rights Turn in Conservative Christian Politics: How Abortion Transformed the Culture Wars (Cambridge Studies in Social Theory, Religion, and Politics) (Andrew R. Lewis)
- The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump (Gregg Jarrett)
Best Book (Religious)
- Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World (Max Lucado)
- Barna Trends 2018: What's New and What's Next at the Intersection of Faith and Culture (Barna Group)
- Longing For Motherhood (Chelsea Patterson Sobolik)
- The World Is Awake: A Celebration of Everyday Blessings (Linsey Davis)
Best Book (Science Fiction)
- Candidates, Cartel, and Chaos (Sterling Emmal)
- Artificial Condition (Martha Wells)
- From a Certain Point of View (Star Wars) (Renee Ahdieh et al)
- Seeker (Douglas E. Richards)
- The Tangled Lands (Paolo Bacigalupi, Tobias Buckell)
Best Book (Short Stories)
- The Man Who Shot Out My Eye Is Dead (Chanelle Benz)
- The Love That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Short Stories (Fiza Pathan)
Best Book (Social Issues)
- Farewell, Damascus (Ghada Samman)
- The Love That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Short Stories (Fiza Pathan)
- The Miseducation of the Student Athlete: How to Fix College Sports (Kenneth L. Shropshire and Collin D. Williams, Jr.)
- Sexual Violence on Campus: Power-Conscious Approaches to Awareness, Prevention, and Response (Chris Linder)
- This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America (Morgan Jerkins)
Best Book (Technology)
- Autonomous Driving: How the Driverless Revolution Will Change the World (Andreas Herrmann, Walter Brenner, and Rupert Stadler)
- Experience On Demand: What Virtual Reality Is, How It Works, And What It Can Do (Jeremy Ballenson)
- Rewiring Education: How Technology Can Unlock Every Student's Potential (John Couch)
Best Book (Textbook)
- CollegeScope (Human eSources)
- Mathventure for 5th Grade (JC Hamel/Steeve Lemay)
Registration for Digital Book World 2018 is available at http://www.digitalbookworld.com. Follow Digital Book World on Twitter: @DigiBookWorld or via #DBW18.
About Score Publishing
Score Publishing, organizer of Digital Book World, helps people, organizations and creators find their voice and become better interactive content producers. Score Publishing produces books in physical form, as well as next-generation digital, audio and interactive books. The company is based in Nashville, Tenn. Visit https://www.scorepublishing.us.
SOURCE Digital Book World
Share this article