Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market Size to Grow by USD 495.41 million | Increase in Number of Production Houses to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market will be led by North America. The region will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is expected to grow by USD 495.41 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Scope
The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market size
- Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market trends
- Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market industry analysis
Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Driver
The increase in number of production houses is driving the growth of the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market. With an increase in the number of production houses, the number of movies, TV series, and short films being released has also increased. This has led to a rise in shooting activities for films as well as an increase in the associated box office revenues. Hence, the demand for digital broadcast and cinematography cameras is on the rise, and it is anticipated to grow at a potentially high rate during the forecast period.
Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- ENG Cameras: The ENG cameras segment will have significant market growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of tapeless HD camcorders is driving this segment. In addition, the high penetration of ENG cameras among the broadcasters will contribute to the segment's growth during the forecast period.
- Cinema Cameras
- EFP Cameras
- Geography
- North America: North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region will be driven by factors such as the increasing use of online video platforms. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The US is a key country for the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market, including ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., RED.com LLC, Silicon Imaging Inc., and Sony Corp. among others.
Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market vendors
|
Digital Broadcast And Cinematography Cameras Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 495.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., RED.com LLC, Silicon Imaging Inc., and Sony Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
