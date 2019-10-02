Digital Colony Hires Leslie Wolff Golden as Managing Director

Golden brings more than 25 years of experience in infrastructure and private equity capital markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Colony, the global digital infrastructure investment platform of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) and a leading investor, owner and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, today announced that it has appointed Leslie Wolff Golden as Managing Director. Golden brings more than 25 years of experience in infrastructure and private equity investing, investment banking and capital markets to the Digital Colony team.

Golden was most recently a Managing Director in the Investor Solutions Group of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets where she worked closely with investment teams across North America, Europe and Asia, and was responsible for managing relationships with institutional investors and consultants. Prior to joining Macquarie, she was a Managing Director at Ridgewood Energy, where she was involved with principal investing and portfolio management as well as all aspects of institutional investor relations. Golden will report to Kevin Smithen, Digital Colony's Head of Strategy and Capital Formation.

"Leslie's experience and relationships will be a benefit as we continue to grow and evolve as the leading investment manager of digitally-focused infrastructure and real estate," said Marc Ganzi, Managing Partner of Digital Colony. "I am pleased to welcome Leslie to the firm, and look forward to working with her."

"Both interest and investment in digital infrastructure are simultaneously rising and changing, and Digital Colony is well-positioned to take advantage of this important and rapidly growing space," said Golden. "I'm excited to join such an accomplished team of investors and operators at this critical juncture for the sector as well as my career."

Golden started her career in investment banking with Lehman Brothers and subsequently worked at Bankers Trust and Bank of America (NationsBanc Montgomery Securities), where she was a founding member of the Latin America Merchant Banking Group. Golden earned a B.S. and M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. The firm was launched in 2018 by Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, and Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The firm brings together Digital Bridge's industry, operational and investment expertise in the telecommunications sector with Colony Capital's global scale, operating platform and capital markets access. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

Media Contact

Kerri Donner, Stanton

(646) 502-3565

kdonner@stantonprm.com

SOURCE Digital Colony

Related Links

http://www.digitalcolony.com

