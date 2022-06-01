Digital Content Market Size to Grow by USD 594.11 Bn at a CAGR of 14.06%| Digital Video Content segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Digital Content Market by the following:

Content type - Digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content

Digital video content will gain a considerable part of the digital content market. Leading companies like Netflix, Amazon.com, and HULU are improving their content and developing new revenue models. Demand for OTT video services has risen as a result of the availability of numerous subscription choices and premium content. With the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies, the segment's rise can be ascribed to considerable expansion in high-speed internet infrastructure and telecom network infrastructure.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

North America will account for 55 percent of market growth. In North America , the United States is the most important market for digital content. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, the rising media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors will aid the expansion of the digital content market in North America .

Digital Content Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The growing number of smart connected devices, which is predicted to reach more than 20 billion by 2020, is one of the primary reasons driving the digital content market. It is becoming easier to watch internet material on tablets, computers, or smartphones as the number of smart linked devices grows. As a result, demand for digital material will rise since it provides end-users with greater freedom in terms of location and time.

Market Trend

Another important element fueling the growth of the digital content business is the rising use of social media. Because of its capacity to provide quick comments on material via blogs and social networking sites, social media has become a major data source for many companies. Content creators and marketers are using social computing platforms for branding, marketing, broad-based knowledge management initiatives, and recruitment, resulting in more cost-effective collaborations throughout the globe.

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the expansion of the digital content sector is piracy. For years, piracy has been a danger to the video, gaming, text, and audio entertainment businesses. Digital content suppliers face significant issues from file sharing, copying, and downloading from unlawful web sources. As a result, premium content protection is a must-have for all digital content suppliers.

Digital Content Market Segmentation

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Type

Digital Video Content

Digital Game Content

Digital Text Content

Digital Audio Content

Device

Mobile

Non-mobile

Digital Content Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Sony Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Digital Content Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital content market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital content market, vendors

Digital Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 594.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

