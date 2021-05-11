Digital Curriculum Provider Hosts No Cost Virtual Summit for Schools

"Last year we offered our virtual summit in May and it was a resounding success with over 4000 participants. Many schools sent their entire teaching staff and appreciated the opportunity to learn from educators who had been implementing a digital curriculum for many years. Our focus was to make navigation and access to the summit sessions easy for everyone, and that's the plan again this year." said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Professional Development at eDynamic Learning.

Inspirational keynote speaker, Angela Maiers will kick off the event and remind educators why they are essential to student success through her "You Matter" message. The Virtual Summit will offer three session styles: networking, learn, and hands-on. Topic threads include:

Student Engagement

Equity & Access

Customization & Personalization

Digital Strategies & Leadership

Work-based Learning & Industry Certifications

CTE for College and/or Career Readiness

Along with 23 school partners presenting in sessions, eDynamic Learning has invited other innovative companies to participate and offer sessions including Google, Transeo, Knowledge Matters, CareerCraft, Certiport, Proximity Learning, and Whole Student Learning.

On Saturday, May 22nd the Career Compass Teacher Awards virtual ceremony will take place live at the summit at noon eastern time where 20 teacher finalists will be honored and eight will be named the winner in their respective categories. All finalists will receive amazing prizes, and the eight winning teachers will receive a $5,000 curriculum grant for their classes, a personal laptop, a professional development session and other exciting prizes.

"As we head into summer and back to school, our goal is to give teachers and administrators new tools, ideas, strategies, and practical hands-on experiences to ease their challenges in this unprecedented time. The virtual conference will be truly unique as teachers will be given access to the digital curriculum to go hands-on and learn. We think they'll really love it. We truly value our partnerships with schools and work to continually meet their needs and assist them in any way possible." said Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning.

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective digital curriculum. Offering over 200 courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware offers schools a comprehensive curriculum that includes lessons, discussions, assessments, projects and activities and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com

