Digital Detox? No. Digital Nutrition™. Health Innovator AeBeZe Labs Wants You To Focus On Quality Over Quantity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years after the first-ever White House Conference on Food, Nutrition & Health – which led to the creation of the Nutrition Facts label on food packaging – digital health innovator, AeBeZe Labs, wants people to better understand a different kind of nutrition. Specifically, the company is focused on the kind of nutrition that can affect your brain, and ultimately, your mood – Digital Nutrition™. Today, AeBeZe, a global leader in Digital Nutrition, is challenging people to come up with their own Digital Nutrition Plan™. A Digital Nutrition Plan is a personalized understanding of the impact that content has on mood, and a way to "rebalance," as appropriate. With a Digital Nutrition Plan, consumers can better understand the "nutritional value" of the content they consume, and track or monitor the impact of that content on mood, emotional resilience, and overall wellbeing.

"Recognizing the real risks that indiscriminate content consumption poses to behavioral health, we wondered why meaningful information and proper labels for digital assets wasn't available. So we endeavored to find a solution by connecting the dots between the chemicals in the brain that regulate mood, and specific content types. The body of scientific evidence is huge. It just hadn't been translated into something that people can actually understand or use," said Michael Phillips Moskowitz, Founder and CEO, AeBeZe Labs. "Less content is great, but healthier content is even better. That's why it was important to take a different approach and focus on the quality of the content we consume — its nutritional value. That's what digital nutrition is. We hope that with a better understanding of the importance of content's nutritional value, and better tools to track daily consumption, people can start to make smarter, healthier, more rewarding choices."

The average American adult now consumes 12 hours of media every day – five times more content than their counterparts did 50 years ago. Well-established studies have demonstrated that content can stimulate hormones and neurotransmitters proven to impact people's mood. However, consumption of certain kinds of digital content can trigger or aggravate anxiety and depression. That's why understanding the nutritional value of content — plus nutrition labeling — is essential. It can help people make healthier choices about digital exposure, digital hygiene, and digital life in general.

Digital Nutrition Tools

AeBeZe's Digital Nutrition tools are based on a compendium of peer-reviewed scientific literature that categorizes content based on its proven ability to evoke six core emotions or Mood Groups: Calm, Confidence, Connection, Energy, Focus, and Happiness. These moods are scientifically linked to the activity of neurotransmitters and hormones such as GABA, dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins, acetylcholine, and serotonin.

To support people interested in adopting a Digital Nutrition Plan, AeBeZe Labs is launching a series of free tools to help elevate awareness, guide better decision-making, and simplify moments of consumption to support emotional resilience. These tools include:

Moodrise: The first smartphone application to deliver on-demand Digital Nutrition; available on the App Store and Google Play

Moodrise 1000: A collection of the top 1000 hours of Digitally Nutritious content, reviewed by PhDs, clinicians and researchers, and classified according to its verified Digital Nutrition value; available at https://moodrise.co/1000

Pillcast™: An auditory experience delivering better Digital Nutrition; available on your favorite podcast source, or through Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Wearables: Allows individuals to track their mood throughout the day with the Moodrise Apple Watch app

"Because our organization focuses a great deal of its mental health intervention efforts educating and supporting teens and their families, we often hear parents express concerns about the digital content their children are consuming," said Karen Ranus, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Central Texas. "Having a simple way to track the 'nutritional value' of digital content creates a pathway for each of us to make informed and thoughtful decisions about what our families are consuming. More importantly, the potential to utilize this information as a tool for maximizing the potential positive mental health benefits of digital content is exciting!"

Impactful Partnerships

As a part of this effort, AeBeZe has also created a suite of educational tools and resources designed to drive awareness in the early education setting where habits start to form at an early age, and at the institutional level, where performance matters most.

To explore the potential impact of better Digital Nutrition on the wellbeing of active duty Airmen, AeBeZe has partnered with the 548th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) at Beale Air Force Base (California). The effort recognizes that behavioral health and emotional resilience are essential to national readiness goals, performance, cognitive acuity, and prosperity.

"Our mission requires constant focus in environments filled with technology and screen-time, making this partnership an asset to the health of our Airmen as we work to strengthen the resilience of our team," said Col. Andrew Souza, 548th ISR Group commander. "The need for our Airmen to remain engaged in what we do within that environment is critical to meeting mission objectives across the globe. We'll be eager to find the best use of the Digital Nutrition Plan to support the needs of Airmen, and to share our findings to help all our brothers and sisters across the force, and hopefully DoD or nationwide."

Resources for Institutions:

Educational elements of Digital Nutrition are available to download for free at http://www.aebeze.com/digital-nutrition:

Essential Elements of Digital Nutrition Posters : A series of posters individually showcasing the chemicals in the brain responsible for mood, and the content that can trigger its release

Periodic Table of the Elements: A new take on the periodic table, with an overview of the essential elements of Digital Nutrition

Digital Nutrition Video: Watch Digital Nutrition come to life in this educational video

Organizations and corporations seeking to extend their wellness goals can access more information on creating tailored tools and programs at http://www.AeBeZe.com or by emailing aebeze@citizenrelations.com.

About AeBeZe Labs

AeBeZe Labs is committed to delivering Better Digital Nutrition™ for the support of balanced moods and mental wellbeing. The average American consumes more than 12 hours of digital content everyday, exposing themselves to material that can negatively alter their moods by causing unhappiness, distress and anxiety. AeBeZe Labs designs multi-platform products that help people understand and mitigate the negative impact of the content they consume. Rooted in a compendium of scientific literature, AeBeZe Labs created Moodrise to offset neurological responses with curated content. The Moodrise app provides content to help improve user-reported mood through healthy digital treatments.

AeBeZe Labs is also home to Moodrise 1000, an expert-curated library of digital content reviewed by PhD's, clinicians and researchers and classified according to their verified Digital Nutrition value.

