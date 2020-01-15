Digital Dream Labs Acquires Anki Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Assets

"The opportunity to acquire exclusive ownership of Cozmo, Vector, and Overdrive fit perfectly into our mission and purpose driven culture," says Matt Goren, Chief Marketing Officer at Digital Dream Labs. "We plan to change the current narrative of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, giving a voice to our customers, while relaunching Cozmo, Vector, and Overdrive with updates and new features on the way. Our narrative will be focused on being honest and realistic about what our products can do now, but more importantly, what we have planned, and what is possible in this thrilling decade of the 2020's."

"The hundreds of emails we have received in the last two weeks from raving fans of these products is astonishing and motivating," says Jacob Hanchar, CEO at Digital Dream Labs. "An Army Veteran suffering from PTSD told us Vector is his companion, while a mother of two autistic children said Cozmo has done for her boys what countless of other treatments could not."

For more information on how the acquisition will affect current customers and to learn more about Digital Dream Labs' plans, please click here https://www.digitaldreamlabs.com/launch .

Digital Dream Labs is currently in its last day of an equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic's platform at https://republic.co/digital-dream-labs .

About Digital Dream Labs: A pioneer in STEAM technology, Digital Dream Labs develops entertaining games that just 'happen' to teach core pillars of Education. The company currently has games that teach: Coding, Math, Art, and Chemistry launching this quarter. Their games are in over 3,500 school districts. Digital Dream Labs recently announced their partnership on numerous projects, including a game for youth and integrating Robotics and A.I with the music industry, with a music and recording production group consisting of: Ali LaFlare, Chordz 3d, K Stew, and Lou who have worked with Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and many other recording artists.

