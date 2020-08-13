Digital Dream Labs Launching High-Tech Infinidrive Robotic Car Racing System

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your car is flying around the track, you're in position to win, and then suddenly…low battery. Everything screeches to a halt.

That won't happen to Infinidrive, which uses wireless technology to keep its race cars charged continuously.

Infinidrive is a high-tech update on the classic slot car game—no slots needed; these cars are smart enough to stay on track themselves, and are controlled by an app. It's also an update on the Overdrive cars created by Anki, the Silicon Valley maker of the world's most advanced robotic toys, which has been purchased by Pittsburgh-based Digital Dream Labs.

"We have brought Overdrive back from the dead," says Digital Dream Labs CEO Jacob Hanchar. "Not only have we brought it back, now we're making it better than ever."

"Overdrive has sold more than 2 million sets. That's a huge base to serve. We figure if they sold 2-3 million of these, we can sell 20-30 million no problem. If we add to the technology, make the gaming experience even better, people are just going to want it."

The technology Infinidrive uses to charge its cars is a familiar one.

"Now, the same wireless technology that people use to charge their cell phones, we have embedded in the track," says Hanchar. "It charges the cars wirelessly, so you'll never run out of battery charge. You can play for hours and hours and never have to take the car off and put it on the charger. We think that's a really big deal."

Currently, Digital Dream Labs is launching a Honeycomb Credit campaign, giving the public a chance to invest in this fast-growing company.

"We call it a revenue share program," says Hanchar. "Kicking off these notes that we're selling is Infinidrive. The revenue from Infinidrive and eventually all the other products that we launch, are going to pay off these notes we're selling, essentially. The return on investment to the investor is you get 1.8 times your money back over the course of 5 years. That money comes from the revenue that we generate."

ABOUT DIGITAL DREAM LABS

A pioneer in STEAM technology, Digital Dream Labs develops entertaining games that just 'happen' to teach core pillars of education. The company currently has games that teach Coding, Math, and Art with a Chemistry game launching this quarter. Their games and robots are in over 8,000 school districts. Digital Dream Labs recently announced their partnership on numerous projects, including an open source kit for a robot called Vector and a video game that teaches song writing and playing in collaboration with leaders in the music industry. For more info, see digitaldreamlabs.com.

SOURCE Digital Dream Labs

Related Links

https://www.digitaldreamlabs.com

