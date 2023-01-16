Digital education content market size to grow by USD 47.10 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital education content market size is estimated to increase by USD 47.10 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.94%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Education Content Market

Global digital education content market- Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global digital education content market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global digital education content market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer digital education content in the market are Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The global digital education content market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices, growing emphasis on personalized learning, and growing government initiatives to support digital education.

Vendor offerings -

Adobe Inc: The company offers the digital education content authoring tool Adobe Captivate which enables educational institutions to create and design a range of digital education content.

The company offers digital educational content for higher education, test preparation, English language, and e-journals for library reference in the downloadable digital format.

The company offers digital educational content for higher education, test preparation, English language, and e-journals for library reference in the downloadable digital format. MPS Ltd : The company offers digital educational content through platforms such as DigiCore and MPSTrak.

: The company offers digital educational content through platforms such as DigiCore and MPSTrak.

Global digital education content market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the K-12 segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. As a part of providing digital education technology, schools are distributing digital textbooks to students. Due to the high cost and limited accessibility of traditional printed textbooks, educational institutions are keeping more emphasis on creating digital content libraries and online resources. Additionally, online testing and evaluation are rapidly gaining popularity in the K–12 digital education content market due to their flexibility and other advantages.

Geography overview

By geography, the global digital education content market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital education content market.

North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the digital education content market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . The market for digital education content in North America will increase due to the increasing acceptance of online degrees during the forecast period.

Global digital education content market– Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is one of the key drivers supporting the digital education content market growth. Through cloud computing, many vendors are helping educational institutions to create and improve digital library systems. The education system in emerging economies like India and China is rapidly adopting digital education in an effort to emulate Western economies like the US and the UK. This is due to the rapid growth of high-speed internet infrastructure in these nations. . These factors will drive the digital education content market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The rising influence of data analytics in digital education is one of the key digital education content market trends fueling market growth. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of data analytics software and technologies, including Big Data. As a result, many companies are combining data analytics with educational content offerings to allow students to monitor their engagement in learning activities. On the other hand, the need for personalized learning in the education industry is rising. This will accelerate the use of data analytics, driving the growth of the global market for digital educational materials

Major challenges - Increased availability of open educational resources is one of the factors hampering the digital education content market growth. A major threat to the global market for digital education content has been the wide availability of educational resources online that have been authorized by educators and academic institutions. Open educational resources are created through content partnerships between internet platforms and numerous colleges and universities. Additionally, by paying a little price, students can benefit from advanced-level course certification. Therefore, the expansion of the digital education content market will be hampered during the projected period due to the easy accessibility of educational resources.

What are the key data covered in this digital education content market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital education content market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the digital education content market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital education content market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors

Digital Education Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 47.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 28: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Higher Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Higher Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 89: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apollo Global Management Inc.

Exhibit 94: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Exhibit 98: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 MPS Ltd.

Exhibit 102: MPS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: MPS Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: MPS Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: MPS Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Exhibit 106: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 NIIT Ltd.

Exhibit 110: NIIT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: NIIT Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 115: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Providence Equity Partners LLC

Exhibit 119: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Segment focus

10.11 TAL Education Group

Exhibit 123: TAL Education Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: TAL Education Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: TAL Education Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: TAL Education Group - Segment focus

10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

